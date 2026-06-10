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Theme Parks

Thrill seekers face historic 100-foot drop on amusement park’s newest water ride

Riders will experience a 42-foot backward drop and high-speed reversing switches on over 2,240 feet of track

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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A planned water ride that promises multiple world records is already making waves among theme park fans.

Carowinds announced that Rip Roarin' Falls will open in 2027 — replacing Rip Roarin' Rapids, a longtime water attraction that closed in 2019.

The new ride will feature a 100-foot drop, making it the tallest drop on a water ride or log flume, according to the park, which is located in Charlotte on the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

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The attraction is also expected to include what Carowinds describes as the tallest reverse drop and tallest reverse camelback drop on a water ride or flume.

Riders will board eight-person boats and travel through a themed abandoned lumber mill setting before encountering multiple drops and direction changes.

Carowinds in North Carolina

The new ride will feature a 100-foot drop, making it the tallest drop on a water ride or log flume, according to the park. (Alamy Stock Photo)

One of the ride's most notable features will send passengers backward down a 42-foot drop before they climb toward the attraction's final plunge.

The experience will cover more than 2,240 feet of water track — with the ride reaching speeds of up to 50 mph, according to the park.

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Carowinds said the attraction will include two high-speed reversing switches that send riders both forward and backward during the journey.

The ride's backstory centers on a long-abandoned logging operation in the Carolina woods, where local legends suggest mysterious activity continues long after the mill ceased operations.

Six Flags Amusement Park Aerial

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates 34 theme and water parks in North America. (iStock)

Park officials said the attraction was designed to appeal to a wide range of guests — with a minimum height requirement of 35 inches for younger riders accompanied by an adult, and 41 inches for riders visiting on their own.

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The news of the attraction quickly drew attention online, particularly among roller coaster and water ride enthusiasts.

"This looks phenomenal," one Reddit user wrote. "Carowinds was in dire need of a water ride, [so] this will be excellent for them."

Six Flags

With world-class roller coasters and family attractions, the brand is renowned for its exclusive licensing of popular Warner Bros. and DC Comics intellectual properties. (Justin Sullivan)

Others were intrigued by the ride's unusual elements.

"A backward drop with a camelback halfway through on a log flume is going to be a crazy sensation," another commenter wrote.

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Some fans suggested the attraction alone could be worth a trip to the park.

"Live in Canada, but might have to travel for this," one user wrote. "I really like water rides lol."

Roller coaster

Carowinds (not pictured) is a massive 400-acre amusement park located in Charlotte on the border of North Carolina and South Carolina.  (iStock)

Not everyone was completely sold on the concept.

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One commenter questioned whether the ride's height could make it intimidating for younger guests. 

Rip Roarin' Falls is scheduled to open during the 2027 season.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Carowinds for comment and more information. 

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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