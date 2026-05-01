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Travel Safety

US warns travelers to avoid picturesque country as security rapidly worsens

Dramatic mountain scenery continues to draw adventure seekers despite advisories

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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Iranian drone crashes near airport in Azerbaijan Video

Iranian drone crashes near airport in Azerbaijan

WARNING: Graphic content - amateur footage shows the moment an Iranian drone crashed near an airport in Azerbaijan, injuring two.

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U.S. State Department officials are warning Americans to reconsider travel to an off-the-beaten-path travel destination that often draws adventurous tourists.

The State Department updated its travel advisory for Azerbaijan on April 28, warning Americans to reconsider trips to the country.

Azerbaijan sits in the South Caucasus, at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia.

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The advisory stands at a Level 3, which urges Americans to reconsider travel due to safety and security risks.

Azerbaijan, a former Soviet state known for its mud volcanoes and unique landscapes, has become a niche destination for adventurous travelers.

View of Azeri buildings and landscape

Azerbaijan remains under a Level 3 travel advisory by the State Department, signaling increased caution for American visitors. (iStock)

Though Azerbaijan has long been under a Level 3 advisory, the latest update adds new warnings, with the U.S. State Department advising Americans not to travel to its southern border with Iran given the risk of armed conflict.

The country borders Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Iran. 

Man in Azerbaijan near waterfall

The country remains a niche destination for adventurous travelers even as U.S. officials urge caution. (iStock)

Officials say the region has faced a continued risk of Iranian drone and missile strikes since U.S.-Iran hostilities escalated in late February.

"Landmines and unexploded ordnance exist throughout this region."

"Do not travel to the southern border region due to risk of armed conflict, unless this is your best overland exit from Iran," the advisory states.

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The advisory also notes that terrorism is a concern in Azerbaijan, as individuals "may attack with little or no warning."

U.S. officials also warn against traveling to the Armenian-Azeri border "due to the risk of landmines."

Woman walking down rural street in Azerbaijan

The country's status as a hidden gem for adventurous travelers is now shadowed by security warnings. (iStock)

"Landmines and unexploded ordnance exist throughout this region," the advisory notes. 

"Many of them are not marked, so it can be hard to know where they are."

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Other areas of Azerbaijan that contain landmines are Aghdam, Aghdara, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Khankendi, Khojali, Khojavend, Lachın, Shusha and Zangilan.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. State Department for additional comment.

Azerbaijani serviceman patrolling near Khankendi

U.S. officials point to ongoing instability in parts of Azerbaijan as a reason for the travel warning. (Aziz Karimov/AP)

Azerbaijan is the latest in a string of destinations flagged by American officials.

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Last month, officials issued an alert for Tirana, Albania, another budget-friendly destination, over Iran-related security concerns.

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The State Department also updated its Haiti travel advisory in April, warning Americans not to visit due to widespread kidnappings and ransom demands.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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