Officials change travel alert for spring break hot spot while warning of 'sexual assaults'

The U.S. State Department updated its travel advisory for Jamaica, changing the guidance from a Level 3 to a Level 2.

Officials decreased the advisory from "reconsider travel" to "exercise increased caution" on Jan. 17.

"There were no changes to the risk indicators," the advisory noted. It advised individuals to "exercise increased caution due to crime, health and natural disaster risks."

Jamaica is popular among spring breakers for its all-inclusive resorts that cater to lively partiers in Negril and Montego Bay.

About 4.1 million people visited the island in 2023 alone, according to Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism.

In October, Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica, causing widespread damage to the western part of the island.

While all major airports have reopened since, "some areas are still experiencing post-storm impacts on infrastructure and services," according to the advisory.

Some health care facilities in western Jamaica are still recovering after the hurricane damage.

"Violent crime is a risk throughout Jamaica. The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere," the advisory also noted.

Officials said "armed robberies" and "sexual assaults" are common as well.

Tourist areas, however, tend to see lower rates of violent crimes compared to the rest of the island.

"The U.S. embassy routinely receives reports of sexual assaults, including from U.S. citizen tourists at resorts," the advisory stated.

Officials warned that basic and specialized medical care may not be available.

"This includes slower emergency service response times and less availability of care for illness or injury."

While the advisory has been decreased, there are still areas in the Caribbean country that carry increased risk for visitors.

Eleven areas are listed as a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" — with areas noted for risks of high crime.

The State Department has four travel advisory levels to help travelers assess safety risks before visiting other countries.

The advisory levels are: Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions; Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution; Level 3 – Reconsider Travel; and Level 4 – Do Not Travel.