Travelers must pay fee, pass screening before visiting popular destination under new rule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new procedure for all incoming visitors is launching in a popular tourist spot in an effort to streamline the travel process, plus beef up security.

Travelers to Japan will be required to sign up for the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization (JESTA) and pay a fee of about $19 (3,000 yen).

Visitors must apply for the "single-entry short-term stay visa for the purpose of tourism for a period of up to 90 days" online prior to their trip, according to a government website.

AMERICANS ON ALERT AS POPULAR TOURIST HOT SPOT NOW ENFORCING DIGITAL IDS AT BORDER

The applications require passport and personal information, travel itinerary and accommodation details.

"It normally takes five working days for Japanese overseas establishment to examine and issue a visa after receipt of a complete application," the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (JMFA) states.

"Meanwhile, it may take longer during periods of high demand, or if the case requires further clarification," JMFA adds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Applicants can apply up to three months before their trip.

The e-VISA application launched in December.

It will be fully implemented by the end of March 2029, according to local outlets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

In 2025, 42.7 million international people visited Japan, according to the government’s tourism statistics.

Recently, France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom and 25 other countries began implementing a new Entry/Exit System (EES) — and come April 10, it will be fully enforced.

"These European countries will introduce the different elements of the EES in phases, including the collection of biometric data, such as facial image and fingerprints," the European Union’s (EU) website notes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This means that biometric data (facial image and fingerprints) might not be collected at every border crossing point right away, and personal information may not be registered in the system," it continued.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Manual passport stamping is being replaced by automatic digital registration.