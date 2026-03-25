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Travel

Travelers must pay fee, pass screening before visiting popular destination under new rule

Japan rolls out electronic travel requirements as tourists forced to pay up and apply online

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
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Official shares how Japan is handling overtourism Video

Official shares how Japan is handling overtourism

Hokuto Asano at the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., tell Fox News Digital about the record number of Americans visiting Japan as they grapple with overtourism.

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A new procedure for all incoming visitors is launching in a popular tourist spot in an effort to streamline the travel process, plus beef up security.

Travelers to Japan will be required to sign up for the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization (JESTA) and pay a fee of about $19 (3,000 yen).

Visitors must apply for the "single-entry short-term stay visa for the purpose of tourism for a period of up to 90 days" online prior to their trip, according to a government website.

AMERICANS ON ALERT AS POPULAR TOURIST HOT SPOT NOW ENFORCING DIGITAL IDS AT BORDER

The applications require passport and personal information, travel itinerary and accommodation details.

"It normally takes five working days for Japanese overseas establishment to examine and issue a visa after receipt of a complete application," the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (JMFA) states.

Group Of Friends Visiting Japanese Shrine and Enjoying Taking Selfies

Japan's new JESTA e-visa system is requiring travelers to apply online and pay a $19 fee before visiting the country. (iStock)

"Meanwhile, it may take longer during periods of high demand, or if the case requires further clarification," JMFA adds.

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Applicants can apply up to three months before their trip.

Kyoto Japan

The new program requires passport and personal information, travel itinerary and accommodation details. (Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images)

The e-VISA application launched in December.

It will be fully implemented by the end of March 2029, according to local outlets.

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In 2025, 42.7 million international people visited Japan, according to the government’s tourism statistics.

Recently, France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom and 25 other countries began implementing a new Entry/Exit System (EES) — and come April 10, it will be fully enforced.  

cherry blossoms and boat in Sakura in Japan

In the year 2025 alone, 42.7 million international visitors traveled to Japan.  (iStock)

"These European countries will introduce the different elements of the EES in phases, including the collection of biometric data, such as facial image and fingerprints," the European Union’s (EU) website notes.

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"This means that biometric data (facial image and fingerprints) might not be collected at every border crossing point right away, and personal information may not be registered in the system," it continued.

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Manual passport stamping is being replaced by automatic digital registration.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

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