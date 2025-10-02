Americans on alert as popular tourist hot spot now enforcing digital IDs at border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new procedure for all incoming visitors has been launched in a popular tourist spot in an effort to streamline the travel process, plus security.

Travelers to Taiwan are now required to apply for a "digital arrival" card (TWAC) three days in advance of their trips, according to the Ministry of the Interior National Immigration Agency Republic of China Taiwan (MINIA).

The card is free, but it requires the submission of a valid passport, email address, occupation, phone number and travel accommodation information, the same source notes.

Over 7.5 million people visited Taiwan in 2024, according to government data. That same year, data from Taiwan’s Tourism Administration suggested that the U.S. was the fourth-largest source of visitors to Taiwan, according to Taiwan Business Topics.

Mainland Chinese visitors are also required to fill out the new form.

This update reflects a broader global trend, as many countries are modernizing their travel systems with increased oversight and tighter security measures.

For instance, France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom and 25 other countries will begin implementing a new Entry/Exit System (EES) with fingerprint scans on Oct. 12 over the course of about six months, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"These European countries will introduce the different elements of the EES in phases, including the collection of biometric data, such as facial image and fingerprints," the European Union’s (EU) website notes.

"This means that biometric data (facial image and fingerprints) might not be collected at every border crossing point right away, and their personal information may not be registered in the system."

It's anticipated that the new policy will help modernize border management across Europe, including security improvements to combat fraud and terrorism.

The system will be able to track if visitors overstay their welcome in the Schengen Area, which is a zone of more than two dozen European countries that allow movement.

A self-service system is offered for those with a biometric passport, which contains a "chip" of the personal biometric information collected.