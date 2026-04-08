Ancient 'seated' skeletons unearthed beneath modern school site, puzzling archaeologists

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Archaeologists have uncovered ancient skeletons beneath a school site in France — all buried in an unusual seated position.

The discovery was announced by Inrap, France's national institution for preventive archaeology, in a press release in March.

The skeletons were found on the grounds of the Josephine Baker school complex in Dijon, roughly 195 miles southeast of Paris. The campus serves students from preschool through elementary school.

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The graves date to the Gallic period in France, a time when Celtic tribes known as the Gauls lived in the region.

The Gallic period lasted from the fifth century B.C. to 50 B.C., when Julius Caesar conquered the area.

Inrap first found similar Gallic burials at the site in 2024.

While excavators found 13 graves two years ago, they discovered "five to six" new ones during the most recent excavation — three of which formed a second, parallel line.

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Pictures of the site show archaeologists working as sections of ground are carefully excavated into circular pits, with skeletons positioned inside.

Inrap said the new graves were "seated at the bottom of the pit, [their] backs against the eastern wall, facing west," according to a translated release.

"Only about a dozen archaeological sites have yielded around 50 ‘seated’ burials."

"Their arms rest along the torso, with hands near the pelvis or femurs," the release described.

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"Their legs are tightly flexed, often asymmetrically."

Adding to the mystery, archaeologists found no personal items or grave offerings, other than a black stone armband dated to the third century B.C.

Archaeologists have released few details about the site, but noted that the graves found in 2024 showed "signs of unhealed violence."

The injuries "likely indicate intentional killing," Inrap said — and included cuts on an upper arm bone.

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"One individual suffered two blows from a sharp object (possibly a sword) to the skull," the release said.

Officials also said the discovery is significant for the number of burials and "the good state of skeletal preservation."

"Examples of individuals buried in a seated position are known from as early as the Mesolithic and, although rare, throughout prehistory," the statement said.

"Only about a dozen archaeological sites have yielded around 50 ‘seated’ burials, typically located near elite residences, sanctuaries or places of worship, and set apart from standard cemeteries."

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Archaeologists are still investigating whether the individuals were warriors, members of elite families or figures tied to religious practices.

Fox News Digital reached out to Inrap for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The latest find is one of many recent notable archaeological discoveries in France.

Last year, Inrap archaeologists uncovered a 16th-century gallows, in which condemned prisoners were put on display during the Protestant Reformation.

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Last summer, officials announced the discovery of a rare 16th-century shipwreck in French waters, found at record depth.