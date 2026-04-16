White Sox longtime anthem singer collapses on field while performing Black national anthem

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The Chicago White Sox longtime anthem performer was hospitalized Wednesday night after he collapsed while performing the Black national anthem before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The terrifying scene happened amid the "Jackie Robinson Day" festivities as Gerald Chaney was performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Chaney, who was also due to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner," was just a few words into singing the Black national anthem when he paused. He began again but collapsed on the field.

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He was tended to by medical personnel for several minutes before he was taken off the field on a gurney. The team said in a statement that Chaney was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

"The White Sox longtime anthem performer, Gerald Chaney, experienced a medical emergency while singing during pregame tonight. He received treatment by EMTs at the ballpark and was alert prior to being transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment."

The statement continued, "The entire White Sox family is sending love to Gerald and his family for a full and speedy recovery."

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Wednesday’s game was delayed 12 minutes.

"I'm really glad to hear that he is doing well," White Sox manager Will Venable said after the game. "But obviously a scary moment. I think everyone did a great job in responding and did the best to make sure he's all right. Really good news to hear that he is all right. That's the most important thing, obviously."

Tampa Bay defeated Chicago 8-3 on the road for the team’s fifth straight win.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.