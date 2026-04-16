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Chicago White Sox

White Sox longtime anthem singer collapses on field while performing Black national anthem

Gerald Chaney suffered a medical emergency during the 'Jackie Robinson Day' festivities

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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The Chicago White Sox longtime anthem performer was hospitalized Wednesday night after he collapsed while performing the Black national anthem before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The terrifying scene happened amid the "Jackie Robinson Day" festivities as Gerald Chaney was performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." 

The big screen at Rate Field announcing Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game

The big screen at Rate Field announced Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox in Chicago on April 15, 2026. (Erin Hooley/AP)

Chaney, who was also due to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner," was just a few words into singing the Black national anthem when he paused. He began again but collapsed on the field. 

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He was tended to by medical personnel for several minutes before he was taken off the field on a gurney. The team said in a statement that Chaney was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

 "The White Sox longtime anthem performer, Gerald Chaney, experienced a medical emergency while singing during pregame tonight. He received treatment by EMTs at the ballpark and was alert prior to being transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment."

A man collapses while singing before a baseball game in Chicago

People tend to a man who collapsed while singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox in Chicago on April 15, 2026. (Erin Hooley/AP)

The statement continued, "The entire White Sox family is sending love to Gerald and his family for a full and speedy recovery." 

CHARLIE PUTH DRAWS MOSTLY PRAISE FOR SUPER BOWL LX NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCE

Wednesday’s game was delayed 12 minutes.

"I'm really glad to hear that he is doing well," White Sox manager Will Venable said after the game. "But obviously a scary moment. I think everyone did a great job in responding and did the best to make sure he's all right. Really good news to hear that he is all right. That's the most important thing, obviously."

Tampa Bay defeated Chicago 8-3 on the road for the team’s fifth straight win.

A Tampa Bay Rays hat with a Jackie Robinson Day patch on a baseball field.

A Tampa Bay Rays hat displays a patch for Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago on April 15, 2026. (Erin Hooley/AP)

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The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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