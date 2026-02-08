Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Black national anthem stokes social media outrage before Super Bowl LX

Coco Jones perfomed 'Lifty Every Voice and Sing'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Coco Jones performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" is also known as the Black national anthem and has been a source of consternation for NFL fans since the league started to use the song during the 2020 season. Each Super Bowl, the performance of the song brings out hot takes on social media.

Coco Jones performs

Coco Jones performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Frank Franklin II/AP Photo)

Super Bowl LX was no different, as the song being a part of the pregame festivities drew backlash on X once again.

Jones’ song was performed as fans began to trickle into Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. She was the opener before Green Day made a special performance to honor Super Bowl MVPs over the last 59 Super Bowls.

Jones' rendition drew a lot of praise, while the NFL's use of the song was the main sticking point with critics.

Brandi Carlile ahead of Super Bowl LX

From left; Charlie Puth, Coco Jones and Brandi Carlile – who will perform the national anthem, "Lift Every Voice," and "America the Beautiful" respectively – speak during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The singer/songwriter and actress who has appeared on "Bel-Air" and "The Voice." She released her first studio album, "Why Not More?" on April 25.

The NFL started to play the Black national anthem in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during an incident with police officers. Floyd’s death started a wave of actions against racial injustice across the U.S.

The NAACP began to promote "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as the Black national anthem in 1917.

Coco Jones at the national championship

Recording artist Coco Jones performs the national anthem before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 20, 2025.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Brandi Carlile was set to sing "America the Beautiful" and Charlie Puth was tapped for "The Star-Spangled Banner."

