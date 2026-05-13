TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis makes bold prediction for upcoming street fight: 'It’s going to be crazy'

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The feud between Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) star A.J. Francis and KC Navarro will come to a head on Thursday night as the two will compete in a SacTown Street Fight in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.

Navarro returned from an injury to help Nic Nemeth defeat Francis at Rebellion. And since then, the two had been at each other’s throats. Navarro pinned Francis three weeks ago in his first match since July 2025. Ahead of the two-day "Thursday night Impact" special on AMC, Francis spoke to Fox News Digital about his fight with Navarro and made a blunt prediction.

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"If it wasn’t for me, KC wouldn’t be in these opportunities," Francis said. "I saw him on his little interviews, KC came out and said that he took the hard bumps from me and he did all these things for me … The only thing KC did for me was be a shadow. KC learned a lot from me. KC is in this position because of me. KC was just another guy in the back they had nothing for until I needed somebody to stand next to me.

"I’m happy KC is finally getting an opportunity to show what he can bring to the table. But unfortunately for him, he’s doing it against me. And I’m going to beat him within an inch of his life. Anytime you give me an opportunity to prove that I’m exactly who I say I am in a big match I always show up. I always deliver. It’s going to be crazy. I’m going to put KC out of his misery. When I’m done with him, he might try to dye his hair green or orange or something else just to wash the stench of that pink off of him."

Navarro cut an impassioned promo last week on "Impact," saying Francis took advantage of him. He also said that he vowed to his "sick" uncle that he would return to the ring sooner than later after he suffered a torn ACL.

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But Francis was having none of that.

"You know what’s crazy? All these wrestlers come up with all these excuses for why people should feel sorry for them," Francis told Fox News Digital. "KC sits there and cries about his sick uncle and Mike Santana talks about his dad passing away. My mom passed away and nobody gave a s---. My grandmother passed away and nobody gave a s---. My grandfather passed away nobody gave a s---. My pop-pop passed away, nobody gave a s---. So, why do I care about the family troubles of all these losers?

"Nobody cares when it’s me going through something but I’m supposed to care because KC’s got a sick uncle. I hope his sick uncle has AMC in his hospital so he could watch me beat his nephew within an inch of his life."

Francis added there was no chance of making up with Navarro.

"Not at all. I wish KC nothing but the worst. I hope that going forward he learns a lesson after this a---whooping I put down on him on Thursday and that he realizes to never cross me again," he said. "He cost me an opportunity at one of the biggest wins of my career at Rebellion. He cost me an opportunity at one of the biggest wins of my career at Slammiversary last year when he got hurt and cost us the tag team titles. He cost us an opportunity at the NXT tag team titles because he got hurt when we were doing our crossover matches with them.

"He’s been nothing but a disappointment. He lost our only singles tag team title match in his debut match with First Class. He was the one who got pinned and lost it for us. He’s been nothing but a disappointment since the day that I met him and I’m very much glad to be done with him after Thursday."

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Francis and Navarro’s match will take place on Thursday night. "Impact" airs each week at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.