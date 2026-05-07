TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin shares why free agents should consider signing with company

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Steve Maclin has been through it all since he joined TNA Wrestling (TNA) in 2021.

He’s feuded with major stars in pro wrestling like Nic Nemeth, Josh Alexander, Moose, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and Mike Santana just to name a few. He’s a two-time TNA international champion and an Impact world champion.

PRO WRESTLING STARS LEADING SHOWCASE TO BENEFIT TUNNEL TO TOWERS, SHARE WHAT BEING AN AMERICAN MEANS TO THEM

Amid a recent wave of stars joining the free-agent market over the last two weeks, Maclin shared why anyone should consider TNA as a potential landing spot for the future.

"TNA has always been under the radar. It’s kinda been that land of misfit toys where you can go and reinvent yourself or invent yourself as a new character in general and kinda show the world who you are," he told Fox News Digital. "TNA has always been giving me that opportunity, especially the day that I hit the ground running in TNA Wrestling, I haven’t stopped – becoming the world champion, becoming the first TNA international champion, and now, hopefully coming back and going back after the world title as well.

"It’s a place where you can grow and it’s a place that’s kinda that locker room that everyone has always been looking for and it’s that family orientation. And it’s said a lot in the world of pro wrestling but it’s very family oriented where we all take care of each other no matter how good or bad the creative is or how the upper echelon is, the locker room always takes care of the locker room. They’re the ones that make bad creative look like its good creative on television."

Maclin has also been afforded the opportunity to run a benefit event with his wife, fellow pro wrestling champion Deonna Purrazzo, to help give back to veteran and first-responders.

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Maclin and Purrazzo will host the Battle for the Brave on June 6 in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Maclin served with the U.S. Marines.

"It’s a great cause just because that entire New York/New Jersey area, the Tri-State area, has really been affected by 9/11. It affected both of our lives," Maclin told Fox News Digital in a story published earlier this week. "I enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2005. It just affected everyone. So, especially a lot of the talent that’s on the card as well, everybody has some type of story or link toward 9/11.

"And with Tunnel to Towers, a lot of people in that area love the cause and love what Tunnel to Towers does for the community by giving back to first responders’ families, paying off mortgages, smart homes for veterans who have been wounded and now paying off college tuitions for first responders’ and veterans’ families who have lost some loved ones."

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TNA airs weekly programming Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.