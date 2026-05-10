IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist gets airborne in road-course wreck

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The Indianapolis Grand Prix was a crash-filled affair on Saturday which saw IndyCar star Christian Lundgaard pick up his first win since 2023.

Felix Rosenqvist was involved in one of the scarier crashes of the day. He was entering Turn 13 of the road course on Lap 29 when he got into the side of Pato O’Ward and went airborne. Rosenqvist tried to drive through the wreck, but his vehicle was too damaged.

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He finished in 23rd after starting the race in third place.

Rosenqvist’s wreck was one of a few that occurred on the course. Drivers trading paint started early as there was bumping coming down the front stretch to take the green flag before Lap 1. As the drivers raced into Turn 1, a handful of drivers were caught up in a spin. Rosenqvist was involved in that incident as well.

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Marcus Ericsson, Christian Rasmussen and Alexander Rossi each failed to finish the race. Romain Grosjean finished the race but was one lap down.

There were 12 caution laps given during the race and six lead changes among four drivers.

The biggest lead change came at the end. Lundgaard passed David Malukas with 18 laps to go. He held off every other driver for the remainder of the race to capture the victory.

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The Indianapolis Grand Prix was the pre-cursor for the Indianapolis 500. IndyCar drivers will now have to get ready for one of the most-anticipated events of the year.