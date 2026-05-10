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IndyCar Racing

IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist gets airborne in road-course wreck

Rosenqvist went airborne in a scary Lap 29 collision, one of several wrecks during the 12-caution-lap race

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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FINAL LAPS: Christian Lundgaard takes checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX Video

FINAL LAPS: Christian Lundgaard takes checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX

Watch the final laps as Christian Lundgaard took the checkered flag at the INDYCAR NTT SERIES: Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

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The Indianapolis Grand Prix was a crash-filled affair on Saturday which saw IndyCar star Christian Lundgaard pick up his first win since 2023.

Felix Rosenqvist was involved in one of the scarier crashes of the day. He was entering Turn 13 of the road course on Lap 29 when he got into the side of Pato O’Ward and went airborne. Rosenqvist tried to drive through the wreck, but his vehicle was too damaged.

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Felix Rosenqvist driving car number 60 through a turn at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Felix Rosenqvist drives car number 60 during practice for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 8, 2026. (Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

He finished in 23rd after starting the race in third place.

Rosenqvist’s wreck was one of a few that occurred on the course. Drivers trading paint started early as there was bumping coming down the front stretch to take the green flag before Lap 1. As the drivers raced into Turn 1, a handful of drivers were caught up in a spin. Rosenqvist was involved in that incident as well.

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Felix Rosenqvist driving an IndyCar out of pit lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Felix Rosenqvist drives out of pit lane during practice for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 8, 2026. (Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Marcus Ericsson, Christian Rasmussen and Alexander Rossi each failed to finish the race. Romain Grosjean finished the race but was one lap down.

There were 12 caution laps given during the race and six lead changes among four drivers.

The biggest lead change came at the end. Lundgaard passed David Malukas with 18 laps to go. He held off every other driver for the remainder of the race to capture the victory.

Christian Lundgaard posing with his race suit after winning the Sonsio Grand Prix

Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard poses for a photo after winning the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 9, 2026. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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The Indianapolis Grand Prix was the pre-cursor for the Indianapolis 500. IndyCar drivers will now have to get ready for one of the most-anticipated events of the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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