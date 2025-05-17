Expand / Collapse search
IndyCar Racing

Colton Herta suffers scary crash at Indy 500 qualifying: 'Terrible day'

Herta is one of the contenders to win the race

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Colton Herta on wreck at Indy 500 qualifiers: 'Terrible day for this to happen' | INDYCAR on FOX Video

Colton Herta on wreck at Indy 500 qualifiers: 'Terrible day for this to happen' | INDYCAR on FOX

Colton Herta spoke about his wreck at the Indy 500 qualifiers.

Colton Herta was involved in a terrifying crash during Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Saturday.

He was entering Turns 1 and 2 at 236 mph when he lost control of his vehicle and spun around. The No. 26 car hit his front end into the wall on the backstretch. As he drove backward, Herta’s car went airborne and flipped over.

Colton Herta drags on the ground

The car driven by Colton Herta slides along the track after becoming airborne after hitting the wall in the first turn during a qualification attempt for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirk DeBrunner)

The car continued down the backstretch and into Turns 3 and 4. It clung to the wall before it came to a stop.

Herta was able to get out of the car and walk away from the frightening accident.

"I’m fine. Luckily, nowadays, these crashes look scarier than they feel," Herta told FOX Sports after leaving the emergency care center. "Not to say that that one felt good, but I think the team’s gonna be hard at work right now trying to get the backup car ready. It’ll probably be impossible to try to get it out today.

INDYCAR DRIVER KYFFIN SIMPSON GOES AIRBORNE IN TERRIFYING INDY 500 PRACTICE CRASH

Colton Herta in the pits

Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian driver Colton Herta (26) stands by his pit box Friday, May 16, 2025, during Fast Friday ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (IMAGN)

"Terrible day for this to happen. . . . No real signs leading to it. We were super happy with the car this morning and go out loose. We couldn’t even get Lap 1 done. So, yeah, it sucks but I’m good. We’ll keep going."

As of Saturday, Herta was a 16-1 shot to win the Indy 500.

Herta has nine wins in his IndyCar Series career. He last won at Nashville to end the 2024 season. He had three top-10 finishes this year and one top-5 finish.

He will enter the Indy 500 ninth in the points standings. He was seventh last season at Indy.

Colton Herta goes airborne

The car driven by Colton Herta goes airborne after hitting the wall in the first turn during a qualification attempt for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirk DeBrunner)

The Indy 500 will be broadcast May 25 on FOX with pre-coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET. It will also be available to stream live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

