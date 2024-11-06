Fox News Politics: The once and future POTUS

Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

- VP-elect JD Vance vows to 'never stop fighting' for Americans following election victory

- Defiant New York AG, gov vow readiness to fight incoming Trump White House

- Republican lawmakers react to projected Trump victory: 'Welcome back'

Election Day Recap

The 2024 presidential election cycle came to a close in the early morning hours on Wednesday, capping off a wild campaign cycle with President-elect Trump projected to win the presidency and go back to the White House on Jan. 20. 

Fox News Digital compiled the biggest election surprises on Tuesday evening into Wednesday, including Harris calling it a night without addressing supporters, and Florida Republicans celebrating the failure of an abortion amendment...Read more

Trump pointing

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

White House

KEY DYNAMICS: Fox News Voter Analysis: How Trump regained the White House…Read more

KEYS TO THE WHITE HOUSE: Historian with streak of accurate election forecasts since 1984 falls short after 2024 Trump victory…Read more

‘I WILL FIGHT YOU’ Trump-hating NY pols vow to counter any potential payback… Read more

‘MY HEART IS FULL TODAY’ Harris delivers concession speech before supporters at her alma mater…Read more 

Kamala Harris closeup

Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ((AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

'DO THE RIGHT THING': Bill Barr: Prosecutors should 'do the right thing' and dismiss Trump cases: 'Respect the people's decision'…Read more

Capitol Hill

REPLACING VANCE: Here's how VP-elect JD Vance's Senate seat will be filled…Read more

GOT OUT A--ES KICKED’: Dems privately fret about losing House after GOP victory in White House, Senate…Read more

BALANCE OF POWER: Mike Johnson reveals where House stands as GOP fights to keep majority after Trump win…Read more

Speaker Johnson and Donald Trump

Speaker Mike Johnson congratulated President-elect Trump and expressed confidence in winning the House (Getty Images)

Tales from the Trail

2024 EDITION: Election night winners and losers…Read more

EARLY VOTING SURGE: Early votes top 84M in 2024 election…Read more

'GOD SPARED MY LIFE': Faith leaders react to Trump re-election: 'God spared my life for a reason'…Read more

WEEP OF DEFEAT: Teary-eyed Nancy Pelosi arrives to see Kamala Harris concede race…Read more

Pelosi grimacing

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06:  Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives as supporters wait to hear Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concede the election, at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. After a contentious campaign focused on key battleground states, the Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to secure the majority of electoral votes, giving him a second term as U.S. President. Republicans also secured control of the Senate for the first time in four years. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SOUL-SEARCHING TIME: Depressed media react to Trump victory: How could this possibly have happened? …Read more

SWING DISTRICT: Democrat projected to defeat Trump-backed challenge in Michigan's 8th Congressional District…Read more

SEAT FLIPPED: Republican projected to take key Michigan open House seat held by Slotkin…Read more

‘RESTORE AMERICA TO GREATNESS’: Trump says life was spared to 'restore America to greatness' during victory speech…Read more

KEY ISSUES: Top takeaways from the Fox News Voter Analysis on Election Day 2024…Read more

Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier at anchor desk at RNC

FOX News Media executives sent a letter to the Harris and Trump campaigns offering to host another debate in Pennsylvania on either October 24 or 27, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as moderators.  (Fox News Media)

'FIX EVERYTHING': Trump vows to lead ‘golden age of America’ in victory speech…Read more

BYE BYE BYGONES: Mitch McConnell sings Trump campaign praises: 'Sharper operation this time'…Read more

SWING STATE RACE: Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright concedes race to GOP challenger…Read more

PEN RACE: GOP challenger unseats Rep. Susan Wild in Pennsylvania…Read more

REPUBLICANS HOLD: Republican Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke wins re-election in state's 1st Congressional District…Read more

DAIRYLAND DEMOCRAT: Tammy Baldwin survives tight race to hold Wisconsin Senate seat…Read more

FAMILIAR FACES: The 'Squad,' Warren and Sanders among prominent political figures who cruised to re-election victories…Read more

UPSTATE RED: NY Rep. Mike Lawler secures critical win for House GOP, beating progressive ex-lawmaker…Read more

BIG SKY BATTLE: Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy ousts three term Sen. Jon Tester in Montana Senate race…Read more

Tim Sheehy on campaign trail in Montana

BOZEMAN, MONTANA - AUGUST 9: Montana Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Across America

ABORTION ON THE BALLOT: 7 states vote to protect abortion rights, 3 keep restrictions in place…Read more

BORDER SECURING: Border state Arizona backs having local law enforcement arrested suspected illegal immigrants…Read more

DISTURBANCE IN DC: Police arrest man at US Capitol who had bottles of fuel, flare gun, blow torch…Read more

UNRULY DEMONSTRATION: Seattle police arrest 5 demonstrators in election night protest…Read more

graffiti on property in Seattle

Police in Seattle arrested five individuals who were part of a group of protesters who damaged property in Seattle during a protest on Election Day. (Seattle Police Department)

BALLOT MEASURE ROLLBACK: Prop. 36 overwhelmingly passes in California, reversing some Soros-backed soft-on-crime policies…Read more

'PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN': California DA Pamela Price recalled over 'progressive leftist' crime policies…Read more

'VERDICT IS IN': Outgoing LA DA says America’s shift is ‘heartbreaking’ after losing reelection bid…Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

