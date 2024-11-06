The 'Squad,' Warren and Sanders among prominent political figures who cruised to re-election victories

The four progressive Democrat members of the "Squad" and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders cruised to re-election victories as American voters have chosen to keep familiar faces in Washington.

For House Republicans, Speaker Mike Johnson sailed to victory in Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, while Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Republican Conference Chairman Elise Stefanik also won in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional and New York 21st Congressional Districts, respectively.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was the winner in New York’s 8th Congressional District. In California, Nancy Pelosi won her 20th term after being voted in by the electorate of California’s 11th District.

The "Squad" also won their re-election bids: Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, Rashida Tlaib in Michigan and Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, who ran uncontested.

In Texas’ 21st Congressional District, Rep. Chip Roy emerged as the winner there, while James Comer and Jim Jordan – the chairmen of the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees --- won their respective races in Kentucky and Ohio.

Prominent Prominent Democrats also are heading back to Washington in the Senate.

Elizabeth Warren was re-elected in Massachusetts, while Adam Schiff won the race in California for Dianne Feinstein's former seat.

In Vermont, Independent candidate Bernie Sanders secured his fourth term.

For Republicans, Ted Cruz defeated Colin Allred in a hard-fought race in Texas, while Josh Hawley was the winner in his race in Missouri.

All of these politicians will be gearing up for another term as Donald Trump is projected by Fox News to become the 47th President of the United States.