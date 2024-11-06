Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections

The 'Squad,' Warren and Sanders among prominent political figures who cruised to re-election victories

Current House Republican leaders will join projected presidential winner Donald Trump in Washington

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
FOX News Channel Video

FOX News Channel

FOX News Channel

The four progressive Democrat members of the "Squad" and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders cruised to re-election victories as American voters have chosen to keep familiar faces in Washington. 

For House Republicans, Speaker Mike Johnson sailed to victory in Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, while Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Republican Conference Chairman Elise Stefanik also won in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional and New York 21st Congressional Districts, respectively. 

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was the winner in New York’s 8th Congressional District. In California, Nancy Pelosi won her 20th term after being voted in by the electorate of California’s 11th District. 

The "Squad" also won their re-election bids: Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, Rashida Tlaib in Michigan and Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, who ran uncontested. 

LIVE UPDATES: DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES 

The Squad

From left, Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speak in Washington in July 2019. All four members of Congress have been re-elected in 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

In Texas’ 21st Congressional District, Rep. Chip Roy emerged as the winner there, while James Comer and Jim Jordan – the chairmen of the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees --- won their respective races in Kentucky and Ohio. 

Prominent Prominent Democrats also are heading back to Washington in the Senate. 

Elizabeth Warren was re-elected in Massachusetts, while Adam Schiff won the race in California for Dianne Feinstein's former seat. 

NEW MEXICO DEMOCRATIC REP. GABRIEL VASQUEZ PROJECTED TO BEAT TRUMP-BACKED GOP CHALLENGER 

Ted Cruz shows his gratitude as he crosses his hands over his heart as he speaks at a watch party during the 2024 election

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a watch party on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in Houston. Cruz is returning to Washington. (LM Otero/AP)

In Vermont, Independent candidate Bernie Sanders secured his fourth term. 

For Republicans, Ted Cruz defeated Colin Allred in a hard-fought race in Texas, while Josh Hawley was the winner in his race in Missouri. 

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in New York City on Oct. 24. She won her 20th term as a House member. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

All of these politicians will be gearing up for another term as Donald Trump is projected by Fox News to become the 47th President of the United States. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics