Cornyn clashes with progressive Rep Greg Casar in heated airport face-off over DHS shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, got into a heated exchange Monday afternoon over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding after the progressive lawmaker attempted to interrupt the senator’s news conference.

"Why don’t you tell the Democrats to vote to pay these poor people," Cornyn told Casar, referring to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees who missed their first full paychecks due to the shutdown on Friday.

"Let’s do it," Casar, chair of the left-wing Congressional Progressive Caucus, responded.

"No, you do it," Cornyn shot back. "I’ve voted for it time and time again."

SCHIFF, BOOKER DEFLECT ON SHUTDOWN BLAME AMID TERROR CONCERNS, THOUSANDS OF DHS WORKERS WITHOUT PAY

The shouting match comes as the DHS shutdown entered its fifth week Monday, with negotiations to end the stalemate appearing to stall in recent weeks. Senate Democrats near unanimously blocked a Republican effort Thursday to fully fund the agency, citing opposition to spending measures that do not rein in immigration enforcement.

Cornyn, who is vying against Attorney General Ken Paxton, R-Texas, in a runoff election for a fifth Senate term, held a news conference outside the Austin airport on Monday to protest Democrats’ refusal to fully fund DHS. The airport is currently advising passengers to arrive at least 2.5 hours before departure due to a shortage of TSA workers.

Cornyn also brought lunch to TSA employees who are reporting to work without pay — a gesture that Casar criticized.

"Instead of bringing people burgers, he should bring them their paychecks," Casar told reporters in response to the Whataburger haul following the altercation.

Casar, however, has repeatedly voted against a full-year DHS appropriations bill that would fund the salaries of TSA employees through the end of September.

The Texas Democrat has instead pushed for a standalone measure to fund TSA while leaving the immigration enforcement-related functions of DHS without funding. Republicans have characterized that proposal as a nonstarter, arguing that every individual employed by DHS — including those working for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — should be paid.

House Democrats are expected to force a vote as early as this week on legislation that would fund the non-immigration portions of DHS.

SWALWELL PRESSED ON DEMOCRATS' RESISTANCE TO FULLY FUNDING DHS AMID IRAN THREAT

Roughly 300 TSA officers have resigned and absences have more than doubled since the shutdown began, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday. The departures come after many TSA employees — who often live paycheck to paycheck — were also required to work without pay during a 45-day shutdown in fall 2025.

"At some point, when you're not getting your paycheck, people are going to have to look for ways to support their families, which means they'll be leaving the TSA for other employment," Cornyn said Monday. "And that's unacceptable."

Lawmakers are guaranteed their pay under the Constitution, though some members of Congress have deferred their salaries in solidarity with federal employees.

Cornyn also excoriated Casar for declining to back a full-year DHS funding bill after a terrorist shooting at an Austin bar left the city reeling. The country has also seen terror-related attacks in New York City, Norfolk, Va., and West Bloomfield, Mich., over the past week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"How about all the terrorist attacks like we’ve seen down on Sixth Street?" Cornyn told Casar. "You want those to continue? These people are keeping us safe. Tell the Democrats to vote for funding the DHS."

Fox News Digital reached out to Casar’s office for comment.