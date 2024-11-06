Teary-eyed Nancy Pelosi arrives to see Kamala Harris concede presidential race at Howard University

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared somber and teary-eyed while waiting to see defeated candidate Vice President Harris make a concession speech on Wednesday.

Arriving at Howard University on Wednesday afternoon, Pelosi was photographed greeting Harris supporters while appearing tearful.

In a particularly emotional picture, Pelosi pouted as if just about to weep, and had watery eyes. Other pictures showed Pelosi smiling at the event and mingling with attendees.

Harris' concession speech comes after a historic neck-and-neck presidential race ended with a Trump victory early Wednesday morning. While the election was expected to be a toss-up, the scope of Trump's victory shocked both sides of the political aisle.

Pelosi and Trump have a great deal of enmity towards each other, regularly insulting each other in public. During a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this week, Trump described Pelosi as something that "starts with a B."

"She's an evil, sick, crazy…," the Republican candidate said, stopping short. "It starts with a B, but I won't say it. I wanna say it."

Pelosi has returned the jabs back to Trump in the past, and recently claimed that he was suffering from "cognitive degeneration" during a recent appearance on MSNBC.

"[Voters] have to know that he can't last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is … and they may be voting for President Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country," Pelosi claimed.

In response, the Trump campaign insulted Pelosi in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The only thing deteriorating is Nancy Pelosi who is a decrepit washed up corrupt politician who America can no longer stand," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "She should go back to the City of San Francisco, which she has totally destroyed, and never return."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi's office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.