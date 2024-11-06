Depressed media react to Trump victory: How could this possibly have happened?

Many journalists were clinging to fading hopes that Vice President Kamala Harris could somehow pull out a victory as former President Donald Trump won state after state in the greatest comeback in American political history.

By early this morning, it was clear that the outcome they most dreaded had materialized, and it was not all that close.

The Blue Wall crumbled when Trump won Wisconsin, and with it, the vice president’s chances – and already some of her allies in the press are blaming racism and sexism. He wound up, at this writing, with a near-sweep of the battleground states.

Harris did the best she could in a shortened campaign, with overwhelmingly favorable and celebrity-fueled media coverage, compared to the constant attacks on her opponent. However, she was the incumbent in a change election.

Many of the political geniuses said that Trump – only the second president to regain the White House after losing it – was traveling a dark road, with harsh rhetoric, personal attacks and Arnold Palmer-type distractions. This, they were convinced, would appeal only to his MAGA base and contrasted with Harris’ sunny message of unity and lifting up the middle class.

"We’re going to help our country heal," Trump said this morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, a striking contrast with his previous tone.

For those left-leaning commentators who said 2024 could be America’s last election if Trump won, the outcome – which included Republicans taking over the Senate – was a slap in the face.

Look at these New York Times news headlines:

"America Hires a Strongman."

"Pariah, Felon, President-Elect: How Trump Fought His Way Back to Power."

"Four More Years of Unpredictability: The World Prepares for Trump’s Return."

And the editorial page: "America Makes a Perilous Choice."

When Trump was leading in the Electoral College count last night by 153 to 27, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said, "It could be a very good night for Kamala Harris."

There was a subdued tone on the network this morning. On "Morning Joe," Joe Scarborough said, "America, first of all, is far more to the right than any time in our lifetimes. Even going back to the Reagan years. And Donald Trump won in dominating fashion."

Think of all the ink that was spilled on whether Trump would accept the outcome if he lost and whether there would be violence.

As for the dire predictions that a second Trump term would have no guardrails and destroy democracy, well, we’ll find out soon enough whether that was an apocalyptic view.

As liberal pundits tried to pick up the pieces of the Democratic wipeout, with one on CNN accusing Trump of having no plan, there was a focus on why Harris did not do better with Black men or Latinos.

America…is far more to the right than any time in our lifetimes. — MSNBC's Joe Scarborough

Trump projected strength, and even many of those turned off by his pugilistic style had favorable memories of his previous term and its strong economy, despite the trauma of Jan. 6. Harris was saddled with the unpopularity of President Biden, who should have stepped aside much sooner.

The theme of one stunned television panel after another today: How could this possibly have happened?

But for those who lambasted Trump for not accepting his defeat in 2020 – something he still contested in the final days – it is now their turn to accept that you can’t love your country only when you win.

Harris, after hiding from the press for a month and even after winning the debate, just did not have much new to say in the final weeks and often retreated to talking-point responses.

I’ve covered Donald Trump for decades, and interviewed him in New York just a couple of weeks ago, when he was very much on his game. He stood by his most controversial stances, such as saying "the enemy within" – naming Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff – were more of a threat than Russia or China.

The former and future president has promised a mass deportation of illegal immigrants, among other things. However, his most dramatic rhetoric is often brushed aside by most supporters, who believe this is what goes on in campaigns and much of it will never happen.

Trump always drives the news agenda by going up to and over the line, forcing the media to cover him, and even negative headlines help him by highlighting his larger points.

On CNN, former Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield said that "Democrats need to have a soul-searching moment."

The media could badly use one as well, but I’m not holding my breath.

