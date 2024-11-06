Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections

Republican lawmakers react to projected Trump victory: 'Welcome back'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that 'Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Trump addresses supporters in victory speech Video

Trump addresses supporters in victory speech

President-elect Trump gives his victory speech in the 2024 presidential race from Mar-a-Lago after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reactions rolled in on Wednesday as Republican lawmakers hailed former President Donald Trump's projected win in the widely-watched 2024 White House contest.

"America didn’t want what Kamala was selling," Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted. "I guess Ukraine’s electoral votes weren’t enough to help Kamala," he joked in another post.

"Harris had celebrities," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted. "Trump had hardworking everyday Americans," he added. "The hardworking Americans won."

DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Left: GOP elephant logo; Right: Donald Trump

Left: GOP elephant symbol on a rug in the lobby of the Republican Party's headquarters in Washington; Right: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Left: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images; Right: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump previously won the 2016 White House contest before losing his re-election bid in 2020. 

But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia claimed on Wednesday, "Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time."

"I am so excited!! America will no longer tolerate this communist regime, ripping our border wide open, turning our kids trans, and promoting abortion as reproductive rights. The American people are fed up with a weaponized government. President Trump is going back to the White House!" Greene declared in another post on X.

TRUMP VOWS TO LEAD ‘GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA’ IN VICTORY SPEECH: ‘FIX EVERYTHING’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Ga.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida hailed the news of Trump's projected win, writing, "Yes! Yes! Yes! Let's gooo!"

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama tweeted, "Welcome back Mr. President!"

"Welcome back, 47," Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona wrote.

"I am in awe of him and his team," Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said of Trump in a post on X. "Tonight is not about the biggest come back in American history. It is about the biggest come back for peace and prosperity at home and abroad. We have a lot to do and a short time to do it. Well done, Mr. President. See you on the golf course!"

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE VICTORY CALLED ‘THE GREATEST POLITICAL COMEBACK IN AMERICAN HISTORY’

U.S. Capitol building

A view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., United States, on Nov. 4, 2024, ahead of the U.S. Presidential Election. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Fox News Decision Desk also projected that Republicans won control of the Senate

"FINALLY, with a Republican Senate majority we can focus on controlling spending, limiting gov, and putting America 1st! Looking forward to a dedication to fiscal responsibility. Cheers to the Senate leading the charge for a streamlined government focused on the Constitution!" Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said in a post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics