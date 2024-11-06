Expand / Collapse search
Seattle

Seattle police arrest 5 demonstrators in election night protest

Protesters did not appear to be affiliated with either political party

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Demonstrators in Seattle were arrested after damaging property during a protest on Election Day, authorities said.

A few dozen protesters dressed in all black passed 12th Avenue and East Pike Street in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood around 6:45 p.m., FOX13 Seattle reported.

Police said announcements were made to the group over loudspeakers to disperse, and five individuals were arrested over property damage.

Protesters dragged scooters into the street and some tagged public property with graffiti that read, "Kill Cops," "ACAB," "Free Palestine" and more.

graffiti on property in Seattle

Police in Seattle arrested five individuals who were part of a group of protesters who damaged property in Seattle during a protest on Election Day. (Seattle Police Department)

The protesters did not appear to be affiliated with either political party. Authorities did not immediately say whether it was a known group.

graffiti on property in Seattle

Protesters tagged public property with graffiti that read "Free Palestine." (Seattle Police Department)

Jason Rantz, radio host at KTTH Seattle, reported that the group appeared to have been organized by far-left, antisemitic activists. 

Rantz reported that flyers posted around the Capitol Hill neighborhood claimed Israel is committing "a new Holocaust" in Gaza, while a separate flyer posted on social media made a similar message to "stop funding genocide!" Both flyers called on protesters to meet at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle around 6 p.m.

Police have yet to release the identities of the five individuals arrested. 

More information would be released as it becomes available, police said.