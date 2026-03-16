Trump Kennedy Center's board votes unanimously to approve $257M renovations and two-year closure

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Plans to shutter the Trump Kennedy Center were made official through a board of trustees vote on Monday afternoon, setting up a two-year renovation process that some Democratic lawmakers believe should have required more congressional input.

The board unanimously approved the changes, according to a source familiar with the vote,

The source also said the board had set July 6 as the official closure date, installed Matt Floca, the center's vice president of facilities operations, as the new president of the Trump Kennedy Center and ended its exclusive affiliation with the Washington Opera.

The overhaul will include fixes to the building’s heating, ventilating, air-conditioning systems and elevators, among other structural renovations, according to plans for the project submitted to Congress.

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Allocations for the project, set aside in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, are set to cost $257 million.

Last year, Trump installed a hand-picked set of board members, leading Democratic critics to condemn the center's management and its renovation as direct control from the White House.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., an ex officio member of the board, blasted Monday’s vote, arguing the renovations were made unilaterally.

"Unfortunately, recent actions by the president and certain board members have treated the center like a personal vanity project, including firing career management staff, removing trustees and sidelining ex officio members who are meant to provide congressional oversight," Warner said on Monday.

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Ex officio members provide lawmakers input on the management of the Kennedy Center.

Ric Grenell, the now-former Kennedy Center president, pushed back on characterizations from Democrats, stating that lawmakers have had multiple opportunities to speak into the process.

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"We gave all that information to Congress. It was in the Big Beautiful Bill. We didn’t just come up with the $257 million number. We actually gave them specifics as to what needed to be fixed," Grenell said.

"My reaction is — last summer we gave you this information, you could have joined any number of the tours we were giving to members of Congress."

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump framed the renovations as key restorations.

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"Subject to board approval, I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur, is to cease entertainment operations for an approximately two-year period of time," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post in February.

Trump promised the center would return with a "grand reopening" after the renovations are complete.