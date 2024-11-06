Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives Politics

Mike Johnson reveals where House stands as GOP fights to keep majority after Trump win

The race for House control is tight as of Wednesday morning

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is anticipating full Republican control of Washington D.C. after the GOP swept the White House and the Senate on Tuesday night.

"As more results come in it is clear that, as we have predicted all along, Republicans are poised to have unified government in the White House, Senate, and House," Johnson said in a statement Wednesday morning.

He said Republican promises of "secure borders, lower costs, peace through strength, and a return to common sense" drove Americans to vote red across the country.

Speaker Johnson and Donald Trump

Speaker Mike Johnson congratulated President-elect Trump and expressed confidence in winning the House (Getty Images)

"House Republicans have been successful in securing critical flips in swing states including Pennsylvania and Michigan, while our battle-tested incumbents have secured re-election from coast to coast," Johnson continued. "The latest data and trends indicate that when all the votes are tabulated, Republicans will have held our majority, even though we faced a map with 18 Biden-won seats."

"We will continue to monitor the results and ensure every legal ballot is counted throughout this process."

As of late Wednesday morning, the Associated Press projected House Republicans to have won 198 seats to Democrats' 177. Of the 435 House races across the country, the first party to win 218 will take the majority.

Lawler on Capitol Hill

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., scored a critical re-election victory in New York (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

A significant number of outstanding races are in California, where Republicans are fighting to hold onto several seats that were critical to them winning the majority in 2022.

The GOP suffered two setbacks in New York on Tuesday night with the projected losses of Reps. Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams, who were both expected to run in tight races.

Republicans are projected to hold onto Rep. Mike Lawler's critical New York swing seat and the central New Jersey district represented by Rep. Tom Kean, however – both key suburban victories. They also are projected to flip Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin's Michigan House seat, which she vacated to run for Senate.

Molinaro at Capitol

Moderate GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., is projected to lose his seat (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

It comes after Republicans won control of the Senate, with businessman Bernie Moreno projected to oust Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio on Tuesday and veteran Tim Sheehy on the path to defeating Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., as of Wednesday morning.

The GOP also won control of West Virginia's Senate seat, which was expected with the retirement of Democratic-aligned Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump secured the critical swing states of North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania in the early hours of Wednesday, solidifying his path to victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

