Pritzker flexes political muscle in Illinois Senate primary as 2028 buzz builds

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Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois is unopposed for his party's nomination as he seeks a third term steering the nation's sixth-most populous state.

But the billionaire governor and potential 2028 White House contender has plenty on the line as Illinois on Tuesday holds a slew of competitive primaries that are grabbing national attention.

The contest at the top of the list is the race in the blue-leaning state to succeed 81-year-old Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who is retiring after nearly three decades in the Senate.

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Pritzker is backing Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who is facing off against two other major candidates, Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi, among a crowded field of contenders in the contentious and extremely expensive showdown.

If Kelly or Stratton were to win the primary and then the general election in November, they would become the second Black woman elected to the Senate in Illinois. And Krishnamoorthi, who was born in India and immigrated to the U.S. with his family as a child, would make history as the nation's second Indian American in the Senate.

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Krishnamoorthi is the clear fundraising frontrunner in the race, and has spent big bucks to run ads. And a super PAC funded by crypto titans has shelled out nearly $10 million to back Krishnamoorthi.

The governor, a member of the Pritzker family that owns the Hyatt hotel chain and who has launched several venture capital and investment startups, has dipped into his large war chest to dish out millions to fund a super PAC supporting Stratton.

Pritzker's support for Stratton is drawing pushback. Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, accused the governor of trying "to tip the scales" in the primary.

"A sitting governor shouldn’t be heavy-handing the race. Quite frankly, his behavior in this race won’t soon be forgotten by any of us," Clarke emphasized in a statement.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will be considered the clear front-runner in the general election in a state where no GOP contender has won statewide in a dozen years.

Former GOP state party chair Don Tracy and attorney Jeannie Evans are among four Republicans seeking their party's nomination.

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But for Pritzker, the Senate primary is viewed as a test of his political clout in his home state as he likely gears up for a 2028 presidential run. The governor has seen his national profile skyrocket over the past year as he's become a top Democrat leading the resistance to President Donald Trump's second-term agenda.

Four Republicans are seeking their party's gubernatorial nomination, in hopes of facing off against Pritzker in the general election. Among the GOP challengers is former state Sen. Darren Bailey, who lost to Pritzker by more than 12 points in the 2022 governor’s race.

Also grabbing attention in Tuesday's primaries are the Democratic showdowns in four blue-leaning House districts.

There are crowded and competitive races for Kelly and Krishnamoorthi's seats, as well as for retiring longtime Democratic Reps. Danny Davis and Jan Schakowsky.

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Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Central time.

More than half a million ballots had been cast in early voting as of Friday.