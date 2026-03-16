Trump reveals ‘terminal’ diagnosis for sitting congressman, intervention from White House doctors

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President Donald Trump said Monday that White House doctors helped treat Rep. Neal Dunn after the Florida Republican was given what he described as a "terminal" diagnosis.

Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., recounted the episode during remarks at the White House, saying Dunn was continuing to work in Congress despite a "pretty grim" outlook.

"He would be dead by June," Trump told reporters.

Johnson said he informed Trump of Dunn’s health challenges and the president suggested involving White House medical staff.

FLORIDA REPUBLICAN REP NEAL DUNN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM CONGRESS AFTER FIVE TERMS

The speaker said White House doctors arranged for Dunn to receive treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

"The man has a new lease on life. He acts like he's 30 years younger," Johnson said.

Trump praised White House doctors as "miracle workers," saying they moved quickly to help Dunn.

"I said, I have to call them. And I called the two doctors. They're both great. And they immediately went over to see the congressman, and he was on the operating table like two hours later," Trump added.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS' EARLY RETIREMENT RUMORS SEND SHOCKWAVES THROUGH HOUSE GOP

Dunn, a physician and former Army surgeon who represents Florida’s 2nd Congressional District, announced in January that he would not seek re-election after five terms.

In a statement at the time, the congressman said he wanted to "pass the torch to new conservative leaders, return home to Panama City, and spend more precious time with my family and our beloved grandchildren."

"It has been my greatest honor to fight for lower taxes, our military and veterans, the unborn, healthcare innovation, and policies that empower Americans over bureaucracy and addressing threats from Communist China, Russia and others," he added.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER'S EARLY RETIREMENT RUMORS SEND SHOCKWAVES THROUGH HOUSE GOP

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As of mid-March, 60 House members, including 23 Democrats and 37 Republicans, have announced they will not seek re-election in the 2026 election cycle, according to the U.S. House of Representatives Press Gallery "Casualty List."

Several Republicans are running for other offices, including governor and Senate, while Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, lost his primary to Steve Toth.