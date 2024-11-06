Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Trump says life was spared to 'restore America to greatness' during victory speech

Trump was the target of two assassination attempts during the 2024 election cycle – one in Pennsylvania and another in Florida

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Trump addresses supporters in victory speech Video

Trump addresses supporters in victory speech

President-elect Trump gives his victory speech in the 2024 presidential race from Mar-a-Lago after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

Projected President-elect Donald Trump said "God spared [his] life for a reason" during his victory speech at Trump Headquarters early Wednesday morning.

Trump, who has been the target of two assassination attempts since July, shared his appreciation for a second presidency during his 25-minute speech from West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness," Trump said. "And now we are going to fulfill that mission together."

He continued: "The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fighting that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me." 

FOX NEWS PROJECTS DONALD TRUMP DEFEATS KAMALA HARRIS TO BECOME 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Donald Trump

Projected President-elect Donald Trump said his life was spared from two assassination attempts during the 2024 election cycle in order to "restore America to greatness" in victory speech from Florida. (Getty Images)

The first assassination attempt on Trump's life took place at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

A 20-year-old gunman fired off approximately eight shots in Trump's direction, grazing the 45th president's ear and leaving firefighter Corey Comperatore dead. Two other men attending the rally were also wounded.

Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore

Then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed at Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, at the Republican National Convention on July 18.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Trump returned to Butler on Oct. 5 and began his rally where it ended three months prior by addressing immigration and border security.

FOX NEWS PROJECTS TRUMP VICTORY OVER HARRIS IN PENNSYLVANIA

The second attempt on Trump's life came while he was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15. 

He was rushed off the course after Secret Service agents noticed a man in the bushes pointing the muzzle of an AK-47 through a chain-link fence one hole ahead of where Trump was playing.

Pictures of evidence found at the fence of former President Donald Trump's golf course are shown at a press conference

Pictures of the attempted assassin's set up along the fence of Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, were shown at a news conference on Sept. 15 following a second attempt on the 45th president's life. (Candan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump ended up securing the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday in a major victory that propelled him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the 2024 presidential election.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

More from Politics