Mullin wins backing from China, Cuba hawks — and some Democrats — as critics question fitness to lead DHS

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Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., is drawing support from some of Congress’ most vocal China and Cuba hawks — and even some Democrats — to lead the Department of Homeland Security, though critics say the combative lawmaker lacks the experience and temperament for the post.

The nomination comes as the Department of Homeland Security sits at the center of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and broader homeland security agenda, placing whoever leads the agency in charge of border enforcement, FEMA disaster response and counterterrorism operations at a time of mounting geopolitical pressure.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who sits on the Homeland Security Committee and will question Mullin at Wednesday’s confirmation hearing, said his fellow Oklahoman is the "right man at the right time" to lead the agency.

"With the most secure border, now is the time to build on that progress and continue protecting our homeland," Lankford said.

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"Unfortunately, in Oklahoma, we understand a thing or two about natural disasters, and FEMA is ready for reform," Lankford added, expressing optimism Mullin will bring reform to the key DHS sub-agency. "Markwayne Mullin will be a strong leader in turning FEMA around."

Supporters point to Mullin’s hardline views on China and warnings about potential upheaval in Cuba as reasons he is well-suited to lead DHS at a volatile geopolitical moment. Critics, however, argue the combative senator lacks the judgment and experience needed for the role.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., the only Cuban-born member of Congress and one of Washington’s most vocal Cuba hawks, gave Mullin a ringing endorsement.

"I served with Sen. Markwayne Mullin in the US House. Department of Homeland Security employees are currently working without pay due to the Democrats’ deranged partisan shutdown. I trust Markwayne will lead the Department with integrity & implement a much-needed course-correction to protect our citizens," Gimenez told Fox News Digital.

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Gimenez said Mullin is rightly prepared to lead DHS amid a likely "dramatic transition in Cuba, my native homeland which has been under a brutal communist tyranny for over 67 years."

President Donald Trump has also suggested the island’s regime could collapse soon, telling CNN it may happen "pretty soon."

At least one Democratic senator on the Homeland Security Committee, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, indicated last week he would also support Mullin.

"I will vote [to confirm] him, of course, but I’m unsure how many Democrats [will]; I don’t know why," he told WABC radio's John Catsimatidis.

Fetterman said he agrees with Mullin's view of border security and supports "rounding up and deporting criminals," but not in the way Secretary Kristi Noem handled the controversial immigration crackdown in Minneapolis earlier this year.

"Why can't you give someone a chance?" he said.

A Democrat colleague on the Homeland Security Committee who is a hard "no" is New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim.

Kim painted Mullin's confirmation as a referendum on the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies and emergency management response writ-large.

"They don't want to move forward on the types of reforms that are needed to be able to push forward on," Kim told CNN. He added he believes the official truly running DHS is White House aide Stephen Miller.

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Committee member Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, by contrast, told Fox News Digital it is important to confirm Mullin as "Democrats shamelessly refuse to fund DHS."

"President Trump is putting the safety and security of our citizens first by choosing a leader like Markwayne Mullin to be Secretary of Homeland Security. I’ve served alongside of him in the Senate, and there should be no delay in moving him out of committee to a quick confirmation," Ernst said.

But not all lawmakers are convinced.

Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., a former U.S. Army intelligence officer who served in Iraq, blasted Mullin’s nomination, arguing the combative senator lacks the temperament to oversee homeland security operations.

Ryan also took issue with Mullin’s recent comments to Fox News describing the sensory experience of war despite never serving in uniform.

"Hey Sen. Mullin, what the actual f--- are you talking about?" Ryan wrote on social media. "Did I miss the part of your bio where you served in combat or served in uniform at all? Call of Duty doesn’t count."

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Ryan told Fox News Digital Mullin would be even "more sensationalist, more volatile, and more blindly loyal to the president" than outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Asked about Ryan’s criticisms, Mullin’s office pointed to the senator's comments on the "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," where he said he did take part in "special assignments outside of [the Pentagon]."

"I never wore the uniform or the flag on my shoulder," Mullin said. "I’ve been in the same area, but two totally different things."

Mullin also received praise across the aisle from Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., who told Fox News Digital the Department of Homeland Security needs "new leadership" and said the Oklahoma Republican would bring a more bipartisan approach.

Gottheimer said he has worked with Mullin for years in Congress and, while they may not agree on everything, "he’s someone you can count on to keep his word and work collaboratively to get things done."

Mullin also drew support from figures in his home state, including former Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, who said the senator has proven to be a strong partner for state officials — a key component of how the Department of Homeland Security operates.

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Walters said he worked closely with Mullin while investigating Chinese influence in Oklahoma schools tied to Confucius Classrooms, an issue he argued shows homeland security concerns extend beyond immigration.

"Senator Mullin was a great partner in assisting us with a lot of what we were looking at," Walters said in an interview, adding that Mullin also helped Oklahoma schools through more domestic concerns as well, particularly during the Biden administration and COVID.

"He is a true believer in the American people and the America First agenda."

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The White House also defended the nomination, with spokeswoman Abigail Jackson telling Fox News Digital that Mullin is "perfectly suited" to lead DHS and work closely with the president.

"Whether it be protecting the homeland from bad actors, stopping dangerous drugs from flowing into American communities, or removing the worst-of-the-worst criminal illegal aliens, Senator Mullin will work tirelessly to implement the President’s agenda," Jackson said.