Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Illegal Immigrants

Mexican illegal alien allegedly used Roblox currency to solicit explicit content from kids under 10

Angel David Rubio Marin was previously released after public masturbation charges before current arrest in Virginia

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
close
Illegal immigrant charged with groping Fairfax High School students Video

Illegal immigrant charged with groping Fairfax High School students

An 18-year-old illegal immigrant, Israel Flores Ortiz, faces nine counts of assault and battery for allegedly groping classmates at Fairfax High School. Parents express outrage over the incidents.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer request for a Mexican illegal migrant who was charged with soliciting sexual content from children under 10 years old. 

Angel David Rubio Marin allegedly used "Robux" in the Roblox video game to entice children to send him sexually explicit videos and images of at least three young children under 10 years old. He was arrested in Prince William County, VA.

Rubio Marin was previously charged with two counts of public masturbation, but was released in Virginia prior to the current charges, according to DHS.

"This sicko preyed on innocent children by offering to pay them in a video game currency in exchange for child pornography," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital in a statement. "This illegal alien was RELEASED from jail after an arrest for public masturbation. This case is a perfect example of why we need state and local cooperation with ICE."

Roblox building next to illegal migrant Angel David Rubio Marin

The case highlights criticism of Virginia's sanctuary-style policies under Governor Abigail Spanberger, who recently ended the 287(g) program and state cooperation with ICE, allowing the illegal migrant suspect to be released back into communities before federal intervention. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Courtesy of ICE)

SANCTUARY POLICIES LET ALLEGED CHILD PREDATOR ROAM FREE UNTIL DHS MADE PORTLAND, OREGON, AIRPORT ARREST

"We are calling on Virginia sanctuary politicians and Governor Spanberger to commit to not releasing this child predator back into Virginia neighborhoods," Bis added. "No one wants this pedophile loose on American streets."

Roblox is an online video game where users interact via chat. Robux is an in-game currency where players can purchase accessories and items for their character. The game is popular among young children.

Roblox made clear that the platform's filters make it impossible for users to share images or videos through in-game chat.

ICE NABS IRANIAN NATIONAL WITH RAPE, SODOMY CONVICTIONS AFTER VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS MOVE TO CURB COOPERATION

Roblox app logo

DHS and ICE issued an arrest detainer for Mexican national Angel David Rubio Marin, who allegedly used Robux in Roblox to solicit sexually explicit images and videos from at least three children under 10, after he was previously released from custody in Virginia following charges of public masturbation. (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Rubio Martin entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown place and time, according to DHS. 

The department was quick to bash Democratic Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, who ended cooperation with state agencies and federal immigration authorities through an executive directive in February shortly after her inauguration.

In a statement issued after signing the directive, she argued that requiring state and local officers to take on federal immigration duties diverts them from their primary responsibilities of enforcing Virginia law and investigating crimes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Abigail Spanberger speaks in Richmond

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers an address in Richmond. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

According to Spanberger, shifting those duties can damage relationships between police and residents and create an atmosphere of fear and mistrust that ultimately makes it more difficult for officers to effectively do their jobs.

The directive also reverses the 287(g) program adopted under former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. That policy allowed certain local law enforcement officers to carry out limited immigration enforcement responsibilities under the supervision of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including helping ensure criminal illegal migrants were not released back into communities and identifying illegal migrants already being held in local jails.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue