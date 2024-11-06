Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance vows to 'never stop fighting' for Americans following election victory

Vance says Trump has completed the ‘greatest political comeback’ in US history

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Vice President-elect JD Vance is declaring Wednesday that he will "never stop fighting" for the American people following his election victory with President-elect Donald Trump. 

In a post on X, the Ohio senator thanked his wife for "making it possible to do this" and "To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level.  

"And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you," Vance added. 

Vance said earlier this morning during Trump’s victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, that "I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America. 

LIVE UPDATES: DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES 

Usha Vance, JD vance, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Usha Vance, Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner look on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"After the greatest political comeback in American history, we are going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump’s leadership," he also said. 

Trump, speaking to Vance, said, "I want to be the first to congratulate our great – now I can say –  Vice president-elect of the United States, JD Vance." 

HERE’S HOW VP-ELECT JD VANCE’S SENATE SEAT WILL BE FILLED 

Vance greets Trump

Trump greets Vance at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (AP/Evan Vucci)

"He's turned out to be a good choice. I took a little heat at the beginning, but he was, I knew the brain was a good one. About as good as it gets," Trump added. 

With Vance poised to take on the role of vice president next year, Ohioans will now need someone else to fill his Senate seat. 

JD Vance and his wife Usha

Vance is calling Trump's re-election the "greatest political comeback" in American history. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Initially, Ohio's governor will tap someone to fill the void caused by Vance vacating the seat. Later, there will be a special election to fill the remainder of Vance's Senate term, according to Ohio law. 

Fox News’ Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

