Faith leaders react to Trump re-election: 'God spared my life for a reason'

Trump references God while speaking about assassination attempts against him

Trump says ‘God spared my life for a reason’ in victory speech Video

Trump says ‘God spared my life for a reason’ in victory speech

Donald Trump addresses supporters in Palm Beach, Fla., following projected 2024 presidential victory. 

Faith leaders are saying Wednesday that they pray President-elect Donald Trump "will look to God every day for His guidance and wisdom" following his victory over Kamala Harris. 

In his victory speech early this morning, Trump, referencing the two assassination attempts against him in Pennsylvania and Florida, said "many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. 

"And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together," Trump continued. "We're going to fulfill that mission. The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fighting that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me." 

Franklin Graham, a Christian evangelist and the son of the late Billy Graham, wrote on X "Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected the 47th president of the United States of America!  

LIVE UPDATES: DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES 

Franklin Graham at Trump rally

Rev. Franklin Graham speaks and gives the invocation before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at First Horizon Coliseum, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C.  (AP/Alex Brandon)

"I pray that you will look to God every day for His guidance and wisdom," he added. 

WORLD LEADERS REACT TO TRUMP VICTORY 

Trump and faith leaders

Former President Donald Trump is prayed over with Pastor Paula White during the National Faith Summit at Worship With Wonders Church on Oct. 28, in Powder Springs, Ga.  (AP/Alex Brandon)

Former Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano said on X that "I express my warmest congratulations to President Trump, while I thank Our Lord for having prevented the United States and the Western world from definitively falling into the tentacles of the deep state and globalist tyranny." 

Trump Florida speech

Former President Donald Trump is pictured at an election night watch party, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (AP/Alex Brandon)

"I urge American Catholics and all Christians to pray for President Trump, so that the Lord may protect him in this transition phase towards taking office in the White House, guiding him in the unavoidable eradication of the lobby of corrupt and perverted people subservient to the deep state," he also said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.