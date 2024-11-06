Faith leaders react to Trump re-election: 'God spared my life for a reason'

Faith leaders are saying Wednesday that they pray President-elect Donald Trump "will look to God every day for His guidance and wisdom" following his victory over Kamala Harris.

In his victory speech early this morning, Trump, referencing the two assassination attempts against him in Pennsylvania and Florida, said "many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason.

"And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together," Trump continued. "We're going to fulfill that mission. The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fighting that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me."

Franklin Graham, a Christian evangelist and the son of the late Billy Graham, wrote on X "Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected the 47th president of the United States of America!

LIVE UPDATES: DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

"I pray that you will look to God every day for His guidance and wisdom," he added.

WORLD LEADERS REACT TO TRUMP VICTORY

Former Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano said on X that "I express my warmest congratulations to President Trump, while I thank Our Lord for having prevented the United States and the Western world from definitively falling into the tentacles of the deep state and globalist tyranny."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I urge American Catholics and all Christians to pray for President Trump, so that the Lord may protect him in this transition phase towards taking office in the White House, guiding him in the unavoidable eradication of the lobby of corrupt and perverted people subservient to the deep state," he also said.