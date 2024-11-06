Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Here's how VP-elect JD Vance's Senate seat will be filled

Vivek Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital earlier this year that if asked to serve in the Senate seat, he would consider it

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
With Sen. JD Vance poised to take on the role of vice president next year, Ohioans will need someone else to fill his Senate seat.

Initially, Ohio's governor will tap someone to fill the void caused by Vance vacating the seat. Later, there will be a special election to fill the remainder of Vance's Senate term, according to Ohio law.

"The appointee shall hold office until the fifteenth day of December succeeding the next regular state election that occurs more than one hundred eighty days after the vacancy happens," Ohio law states. 

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS REACT TO PROJECTED TRUMP VICTORY: ‘WELCOME BACK’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention on July 14, 2024 in Milwaukee. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"At that next regular state election, a special election to fill the vacancy shall be held, provided, that when the unexpired term ends within one year immediately following the date of such regular state election, an election to fill the unexpired term shall not be held, and the appointment shall be for the unexpired term," Ohio law stipulates.

Since current Ohio Gov. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, is slated to select Vance's temporary replacement, the seat should remain in GOP hands.

A special election will be held in November 2026, according to cincinnati.com.

‘TIRELESS CAMPAIGN’: REACTIONS POUR IN AFTER GOP CHALLENGER FLIPS CRUCIAL SENATE SEAT HELD BY LONGTIME DEM

Sen. J.D. Vance and former President Donald Trump

Sen. JD Vance, left, and former President Donald Trump look on during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Vance took office in 2023, and his Senate term is not slated to end until early 2029.

During remarks celebrating the victory, Vance said, "After the greatest political comeback in American history, we're gonna lead the greatest economic comeback in American history, under Donald Trump's leadership."

Earlier this year, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital that he would consider serving in the Senate role if asked to do so. 

AOC CHIMES IN AFTER JD VANCE REFERS TO KAMALA HARRIS AS 'TRASH'

Sen. J.D. Vance

Sen. JD Vance carries his ballot at a polling place on Nov. 5, 2024 in Cincinnati. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Ramaswamy mounted a bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 2023 before dropping out in early 2024 and backing Trump.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected that Republicans won control of the Senate during the 2024 elections.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

