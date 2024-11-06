Here's how VP-elect JD Vance's Senate seat will be filled

With Sen. JD Vance poised to take on the role of vice president next year, Ohioans will need someone else to fill his Senate seat.

Initially, Ohio's governor will tap someone to fill the void caused by Vance vacating the seat. Later, there will be a special election to fill the remainder of Vance's Senate term, according to Ohio law.

"The appointee shall hold office until the fifteenth day of December succeeding the next regular state election that occurs more than one hundred eighty days after the vacancy happens," Ohio law states.

"At that next regular state election, a special election to fill the vacancy shall be held, provided, that when the unexpired term ends within one year immediately following the date of such regular state election, an election to fill the unexpired term shall not be held, and the appointment shall be for the unexpired term," Ohio law stipulates.

Since current Ohio Gov. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, is slated to select Vance's temporary replacement, the seat should remain in GOP hands.

A special election will be held in November 2026, according to cincinnati.com.

Vance took office in 2023, and his Senate term is not slated to end until early 2029.

During remarks celebrating the victory, Vance said, "After the greatest political comeback in American history, we're gonna lead the greatest economic comeback in American history, under Donald Trump's leadership."

Earlier this year, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital that he would consider serving in the Senate role if asked to do so.

Ramaswamy mounted a bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 2023 before dropping out in early 2024 and backing Trump.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected that Republicans won control of the Senate during the 2024 elections.