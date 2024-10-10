Republican projected to take key Michigan open House seat held by Slotkin

Former Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett is projected to defeat Democratic former state Sen. Curtis Hertel in the race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, according to a call by The Associated Press.

The two candidates were vying to replace Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who gave up the House seat to pursue Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 cycle.

Barrett, a former Army helicopter pilot who served in the state legislature for eight years, twice pursued the critical Michigan seat, having lost to Slotkin by five points during the 2022 race.

Hertel was making his first run for the U.S. House after leaving the State Senate in 2022 due to term limits.

Hertel spent much of the race outspending Barrett, according to an October Detroit News report, which noted at the time that Hertel had raised $4.2 million to Barrett’s $2.8 million.

Hertel was also the beneficiary of millions in ad spending by outside groups, including television, digital media and mail advertisements, the report noted.

The race was seen as one of the most competitive in the country leading up to election day.