Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Republican projected to take key Michigan open House seat held by Slotkin

The race for Michigan's 7th Congressional District was one of the most competitive in the country

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Go Video

Fox News Go

Former Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett is projected to defeat Democratic former state Sen. Curtis Hertel in the race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, according to a call by The Associated Press.

The two candidates were vying to replace Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who gave up the House seat to pursue Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 cycle.

Barrett, a former Army helicopter pilot who served in the state legislature for eight years, twice pursued the critical Michigan seat, having lost to Slotkin by five points during the 2022 race. 

DEM HOPING TO REPLACE SLOTKIN SUPPORTS LETTING LOCAL GOVERNMENTS CALL THE SHOTS ON ICE DEPORTATIONS

Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Former Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., gave up the House seat to pursue Michigan's open seat in the U.S. Senate. (Getty Images)

Hertel was making his first run for the U.S. House after leaving the State Senate in 2022 due to term limits.

MICHIGAN REPUBLICANS CONTINUE TO SPAR WITH DEMS OVER DEAL WITH CHINESE EV COMPANY IN KEY HOUSE RACE

Tom Barrett speaking to event in room, US flag behind him

Former Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett (above) is projected to win the seat for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. (Nic Antaya/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hertel spent much of the race outspending Barrett, according to an October Detroit News report, which noted at the time that Hertel had raised $4.2 million to Barrett’s $2.8 million. 

Hertel was also the beneficiary of millions in ad spending by outside groups, including television, digital media and mail advertisements, the report noted.

Tom Barrett and Curtis Hertel in left-right split

Republican Tom Barrett (left) beat Democrat Curtis Hertel Jr., (right) in the race for Michigan's 7th Congressional District, which was vacated by Rep. Elissa Slotkin in pursuit of a U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The race was seen as one of the most competitive in the country leading up to election day.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics