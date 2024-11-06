Top takeaways from the Fox News Voter Analysis on Election Day 2024

Data from the Fox News Digital Voter Analysis, released during Election Day 2024, ranges from issues including Vice President Harris' support among Black voters and the top issues for voters this cycle.

Here are the top 5 takeaways:

#1

In Georgia, there’s strong support for Harris among Black voters, but she is down 8 points from Biden’s level of support in 2020.

#2

The economy is the number one issue for voters across the country, and Trump is seen as the one who can help more there.

#3

In Pennsylvania, suburban voters are a key group that President Biden won by 10 points in 2020. And currently, these voters are going for Harris by 6 points.

#4

In Michigan, Vice President Harris leads by 14 points among union households. That’s exactly the same as President Biden’s lead with union households in 2020.

#5

Immigration is one of the top issues across the country. When asked about reducing the number of immigrants allowed to seek asylum in the U.S., twice as many favor reducing the number of immigrants allowed to do so.