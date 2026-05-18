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Morgan Wallen fans erupt with rage after country star is snubbed at popular awards show

The 'Tennessee Fan' singer's album 'I'm the Problem' went 4x Platinum but he left without a single trophy

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Reba McEntire on why her romance with Rex Linn works Video

Reba McEntire on why her romance with Rex Linn works

Country music star Reba McEntire says the "cowboy way of life" brought her and boyfriend Rex Linn together in an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the ACM Awards.

Morgan Wallen was iced out Sunday at the ACM Awards, and country music fans aren't happy.

Wallen, who was not in attendance, entered the night nominated for the following major awards:

  • Entertainer of the Year
  • Album of the Year
  • Artist-Songwriter of the Year

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH SPICY SWIMSUIT PHOTO

Morgan Wallen performing onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation gala in New York City

Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on Sept. 17, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The "Tennessee Fan" singer ended the night without a single win, and it seemingly reinforced the idea he's not getting the respect he deserves from country music award shows.

After all, we're talking about a man whose latest album – "I'm the Problem" – went 4x Platinum. Make it make sense.

Morgan Wallen standing on stage at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville

Morgan Wallen performs on stage at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 8, 2023. The event was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and aired live on ABC. (Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images)

Country music fans react to Morgan Wallen being snubbed at the ACM Awards.

Country music fans took to X as the night unfolded in a state of shock that Wallen didn't win a single award. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's mind-boggling that Wallen continues to barely make any noise at country music award shows. He does have three ACM Awards, with the last one coming in 2023 for Male Artist of the Year.

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Since then, he's become the unquestioned face of country music, and his music dominates the charts while packing stadiums on tour.

It's not hard to understand at all why people are baffled by his lack of formal recognition. Having said that, Ella Langley did cook at the ACM Awards on Sunday, and more power to the "Nicotine" singer for her unstoppable rise.

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Yet, Wallen continues to get left out in the cold. It's very odd.

Morgan Wallen is country music's biggest star.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night one of his One Night At A Time tour at Neyland Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. ((Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024))

The good news for Wallen is that despite the awards, he's more successful than ever and there's a lot more on the way. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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