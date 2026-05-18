Morgan Wallen fans erupt with rage after country star is snubbed at popular awards show

Morgan Wallen was iced out Sunday at the ACM Awards, and country music fans aren't happy.

Wallen, who was not in attendance, entered the night nominated for the following major awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Album of the Year

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

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The "Tennessee Fan" singer ended the night without a single win, and it seemingly reinforced the idea he's not getting the respect he deserves from country music award shows.

After all, we're talking about a man whose latest album – "I'm the Problem" – went 4x Platinum. Make it make sense.

Country music fans react to Morgan Wallen being snubbed at the ACM Awards.

Country music fans took to X as the night unfolded in a state of shock that Wallen didn't win a single award. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's mind-boggling that Wallen continues to barely make any noise at country music award shows. He does have three ACM Awards, with the last one coming in 2023 for Male Artist of the Year.

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Since then, he's become the unquestioned face of country music, and his music dominates the charts while packing stadiums on tour.

It's not hard to understand at all why people are baffled by his lack of formal recognition. Having said that, Ella Langley did cook at the ACM Awards on Sunday, and more power to the "Nicotine" singer for her unstoppable rise.

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Yet, Wallen continues to get left out in the cold. It's very odd.

The good news for Wallen is that despite the awards, he's more successful than ever and there's a lot more on the way. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.