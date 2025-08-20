Morgan Wallen bows out of Grammy race despite record-breaking country album

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Morgan Wallen will not submit his best-selling country album for Grammy Awards consideration, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The "Last Night" singer's representatives did not provide Fox News Digital with additional details surrounding the decision.

Wallen, 32, took the country music industry by storm with his 2018 "If I Know Me" debut, but only recently received his first Grammy nominations in 2025 for his "I Had Some Help" collaboration with Post Malone.

The "Wasted on You" singer released his fourth studio album, "I'm The Problem," earlier this year, which debuted at No. 1 on the charts and extended his run as the country artist with the most debuts to top the Billboard 200.

The 37-track catalog dominated the Billboard Hot 100 charts, too, with 36 of the tracks making an appearance on the leader board.

In addition, the album secured Wallen's spot as the only artist to earn each spot in the top 10 of the Hot Country Songs chart.

Following the release, Wallen embarked on a 19-date North American stadium tour with guests including Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett.

While it's unclear why Wallen does not want to enter the catalog for consideration, Wallen's no stranger to conflicts. One month after the release of his second studio album, "Dangerous: The Double Album," in January 2021, Morgan found himself in his biggest controversy to date.

In February 2021, a video surfaced showing Wallen using a racial slur while walking home with a group of friends. The "Chasin' You" singer uttered a racial epithet and used other profanities. Shortly after the incident, he issued an apology .

Wallen faced backlash online and also from within the country music industry. Even though he was nominated for multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, Wallen was not included in the ceremony.

In a statement released in early February 2021, the ACM announced it had barred "Wallen's potential involvement and eligibility for this year's 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle."

The Country Music Association restricted his eligibility for awards, and Wallen was not allowed to attend the ceremony or any associated events. Wallen was also banned from attending the 2021 American Music Awards, and was not invited to the Billboard Music Awards despite earning six nominations.

He was also dropped by his record label, and his music was banned from iHeartRadio.

Representatives for the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for more information.