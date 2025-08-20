Morgan Wallen bows out of Grammy race despite record-breaking country album

Expand / Collapse search
By Tracy Wright Fox News
Morgan Wallen will not submit his best-selling country album for Grammy Awards consideration, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The "Last Night" singer's representatives did not provide Fox News Digital with additional details surrounding the decision.

Wallen, 32, took the country music industry by storm with his 2018 "If I Know Me" debut, but only recently received his first Grammy nominations in 2025 for his "I Had Some Help" collaboration with Post Malone. 

MORGAN WALLEN JOKES ABOUT VIRAL CEO AFFAIR CONTROVERSY DURING RECENT PERFORMANCE

Morgan Wallen wears denim vest on stage

Morgan Wallen will not submit "I'm The Problem" album for 2026 Grammy Awards consideration, Fox News Digital confirmed. (Brett Carlsen)

The "Wasted on You" singer released his fourth studio album, "I'm The Problem," earlier this year, which debuted at No. 1 on the charts and extended his run as the country artist with the most debuts to top the Billboard 200.

The 37-track catalog dominated the Billboard Hot 100 charts, too, with 36 of the tracks making an appearance on the leader board.

LANA DEL REY DROPS MORGAN WALLEN HOOK-UP CONFESSION, DISSES COUNTRY STAR DURING STAGECOACH PERFORMANCE

In addition, the album secured Wallen's spot as the only artist to earn each spot in the top 10 of the Hot Country Songs chart.

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone sing on stage

Morgan Wallen received his first Grammy nominations in 2025 for his collaboration with Post Malone on "I Had Some Help." (Amy Sussman)

Following the release, Wallen embarked on a 19-date North American stadium tour with guests including Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett.

While it's unclear why Wallen does not want to enter the catalog for consideration, Wallen's no stranger to conflicts. One month after the release of his second studio album, "Dangerous: The Double Album," in January 2021, Morgan found himself in his biggest controversy to date. 

In February 2021, a video surfaced showing Wallen using a racial slur while walking home with a group of friends. The "Chasin' You" singer uttered a racial epithet and used other profanities. Shortly after the incident, he issued an apology.

Morgan Wallen performs on stage

Morgan Wallen was on tour for two years with his "One Night at a Time" tour. (John Shearer)

Wallen faced backlash online and also from within the country music industry. Even though he was nominated for multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, Wallen was not included in the ceremony. 

In a statement released in early February 2021, the ACM announced it had barred "Wallen's potential involvement and eligibility for this year's 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle."

The Country Music Association restricted his eligibility for awards, and Wallen was not allowed to attend the ceremony or any associated events. Wallen was also banned from attending the 2021 American Music Awards, and was not invited to the Billboard Music Awards despite earning six nominations.

Morgan Wallen wears a cardigan and tie for The Voice promotional pictures

Morgan made his debut on season six of "The Voice" in 2014. (Paul Drinkwater)

He was also dropped by his record label, and his music was banned from iHeartRadio. 

Representatives for the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for more information.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

