'Yellowstone' fans go absolutely wild for Taylor Sheridan's new spinoff, ratings soar

"Yellowstone" fans are very excited with "Dutton Ranch."

The new "Yellowstone" spinoff from Taylor Sheridan premiered May 15 on Paramount+ after receiving a deafening amount of hype.

"Dutton Ranch" follows Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) from Montana for a fresh start in Texas. The first two episodes were electric, and set the stage for an epic season.

Ed Harris and Annette Bening are also major members of the series. The former might be the best part through the episodes released so far.

TAYLOR SHERIDAN SHOCKS 'YELLOWSTONE' FANS WITH NEW SPINOFF SERIES, PROVIDES VIEWERS WITH DARK RIDE

"Yellowstone" fans go crazy for "Dutton Ranch."

Now, as we've discussed many times, "Marshals" unfortunately turned into a massive disappointment and dud. There are likely many reasons why, and arguably the biggest is the fact it airs on network TV on CBS.

"Dutton Ranch" doesn't have that issue. The early reactions from fans have been electric. The show holds an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication in the Tomatometer score and a 78% rating in the Popcornmeter.

The reactions on Reddit from viewers are also significantly better than "Marshals," which just routinely gets shredded.

"YELLOWSTONE" SPINOFF PREVIEW PROMISES EXTREME VIOLENCE, STARS TWO MAJOR CHARACTERS

Below are some of the comments and reactions that have flooded in since the Friday premiere:

I'm in! They captured what Marshals couldn’t.

It was so good. I need all the episodes now!

Call me whatever but I got emotional the first minutes. That happiness, that quietly way to put an end of suffering and dramas in the Dutton family. Geez, it worth the wait. Even if Marshal was so so, Dutton Ranch is like all Yellowstone fans need it.

Damn. I was crying in the first 10 minutes 😭

Just finished watching it. It's fantastic. Did not disappoint. Best line...Beth in bar...guy asks her if she's an a**hole....answer...NOT TODAY 😅😂😅😂😂😂

I was not a fan of Beth at all on Yellowstone but I like her a hell of a lot more in this series so far. It probably has a lot to do with Jamie being in the ground but so far she seems so much more at peace in this show lol. I fully expected Ed Harris's character to be a rival ranching kingpin. The character he ended up playing instead was surprising.

I just watched ep1, and Iike it way more than Marshals...

I love it!! Watched the first two episodes this morning. Rip and Beth have not missed a step.

I feel like they deliberately tanked Marshals to make DR look good. Well, it worked for me. Loved seeing some old faces and cowboy action

I loved the first two episodes. 10/10 for me.

This is going to be great. It's also cool to see the flip, going from the powerhouse of Montana, to being the new kid, small ranch on the block that the Yellowstone used to tower over, facing off against the Texas version of themselves.

Absolutely, And so much better! Gave up on Marshals. Thank God we're back on track!

It was worth the wait!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It's honestly incredibly impressive how Sheridan and company managed to perfectly keep the vibe of "Yellowstone" with "Dutton Ranch." The series definitely feels like another season of the original saga over a spinoff. Clearly, fans are loving what they've received so far, and I can't recommend it enough. Are you already watching? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.