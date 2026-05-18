Copycats flock to picnic table in Taiwan park after wildlife cam livestream catches couple getting it on

An area of Yangmingshan National Park, which is just north of Taipei in Taiwan, is getting a lot of attention after footage captured on a wildlife livestream went viral.

The footage appeared to show an uncensored feed of a couple engaging in sexual activity on a nearby picnic table, the Taipei Times reports. The broadcast was live on YouTube and spread on social media, naturally causing copycats to show up at the park's picnic table.

The copycats aren't the only ones showing up to pay their respects. There have been large crowds gathering at the viral romantic spot, and with that come complaints of noise and bright lights.

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Park staff tried to put an end to the flow of visitors by moving the picnic table. That did little to slow the people down. They wanted to visit the table in its rightful spot, and they moved it back in order to do so.

The "Taiwanese people have a remarkable way of creating shared memories" and "a tendency to unite over the most unexpected things," according to comments on social media about the picnic table. That includes dancing at night at the site, performing choreographed glow-stick routines, posing for pictures, holding banners and wearing costumes that the Taipei Times reports include maid outfits and dinosaur suits.

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There's also an argument to be made that this is disturbing the wildlife at the national park, which is a valid concern. The legend of the picnic table will live on long after the crowds die down.

What happened to the couple responsible for the likely accidental sex on the picnic table livestream? Taipei's Shilin Police Precinct has identified a suspect, they announced on Friday.

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The man hasn't shown up for questioning yet despite saying that he would do so, according to the Taipei Times. He also stopped responding to the attempt by police to contact him. The couple is "suspected of violating public indecency and related offenses under the Criminal Code."

A warrant for the man's arrest could be sought by police if the man continues to ignore the lawful summonses without a valid reason.