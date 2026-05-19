Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 operators reveal insane dangers of hostage rescue missions

Hostage rescue missions are an entirely different beast than anything else on the battlefield.

The United States of America has two Tier One hostage rescue units tasked with conducting these missions:

SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force.

Both units are responsible for conducting the riskiest no-fail missions the military needs done, and both are full of elite operators.

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Tier One operators reveal serious dangers of hostage rescue missions.

Former SEAL Team 6 operator Chris Fettes joined Brent Tucker – a former Unit operator – on the "Tier1 Podcast" for a wide-ranging interview, and one of the most fascinating parts was the discussion of the absurd stakes of hostage rescue operations.

"They don't understand when you go on a hostage rescue mission the tactics are not for you. They're for the hostage. They're for the hostage," Tucker explained.

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"We can take heavies [casualties] and still have a successful hostage rescue. That's not like a regular op against some regular dude in the network, where if we take heavies that still could be a successful mission. It's not. It can't be," Fettes responded.

The former Delta Force operator continued, "Before a regular mission, generally speaking, I don't worry about getting hit. I don't worry about getting killed. It's just not what I worry about. Before a hostage rescue mission, you just know. You just know the chances of someone taking one is very high ... likely. You just hope it's not lethal and they come back to work, but someone's getting hit. The chance of someone getting hit is so much higher than any other operation."

You can watch Tucker and Fettes break it down in the video below starting around 1:16:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Without getting into tactics and what's different between hostage rescue and regular clearance, Fettes and Tucker hit the nail on the head with the risks.

The only goal of a hostage rescue is to bring the hostage home, and as we know, the enemy gets a vote. It's an inherently brutally violent and dangerous situation.

Waiting around and backing off target isn't an option. It's hit hard, hit fast, crush the bad guys, get the hostage and get out.

Be grateful America has the best operators on the planet, and they are always ready to answer the call when they're needed. SEAL Team 6 or Delta Force, doesn't matter. Those two units are next level. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.