Paige Spiranac's swing is so hot it gets flagged as she hits the course in country club approved attire

Paige Spiranac hit the golf course on Monday and her content was hit with an unexpected age restriction. She's used to creating internet buzz with her outfits, but didn’t expect to see the censors flag this one.

She was getting in some practice time on the course and working on her swing when her post was flagged. This wasn’t an instructional video on how to swing with big boobs or anything close to it.

In fact, the girls were nowhere to be found. Paige was on the course by herself in country club-approved attire hitting a golf ball. There's nothing else going on but the sound of golf balls being launched.

Apparently, her attire caused Twitter to malfunction or something. The censors must have been expecting a great cans-worthy post and panicked.

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That or all of Paige's posts are set up for the age restriction trigger, and it was applied to this post in question out of habit. Obviously, it was flagged by mistake. To the shock of some, she's almost never this covered up.

Paige had a little fun with it and joked her swing was to blame. She wrote, "I know my swing is so pure it’s sexual but to have an age restriction on this post where I’m the most covered up I’ve ever been is wild lol."

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The world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer doesn’t have time for this. It's bad enough when content that shows a little skin ends up being flagged.

She's trying to get some practice in before summer gets here, and she's busy coming up with new content ideas. This doesn’t need to be in the back of her mind right now.

Neither does the driver yips that Paige revealed she's been dealing with lately. She's all over the place with the yips, even placing some of the blame on her yellow-painted nails.

The bottom line is the censors need to get it together and let Paige focus on what Paige does best. That's elite golf content in the attire of her choosing.

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