Ella Langley fans rally to her defense after Morgan Wallen duet sparks political backlash

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Ella Langley's fans rushed to her defense after the country star faced online backlash over her upcoming collaboration with Morgan Wallen.

The 26-year-old Alabama native and Wallen, 32, joined forces for the song "I Can't Love You Anymore," which will be released on Friday.

On Saturday, Langley made her debut as an opener on Wallen's "Still The Problem Tour" during his show in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Langley later returned to the stage where she and Wallen surprised fans by announcing their collaboration and performed the duet for the first time.

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After the duet was revealed, social media users vented their fury at Langley for teaming up with Wallen, with some slamming both singers over their purported political beliefs and accusing them of being "MAGA."

"Now that she's collabing with Morgan Wallen we can assume she's MAGA so wdc [what the crap]," wrote one X user.

"Did you think a country singer from Alabama was not going to be MAGA? Hell Morgan Wallen is likely less right wing than her," another critic chimed in.

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"Casting a curse on ella langley for collabing with morgan wallen," another added.

"She's friends with and collabing with Morgan Wallen. A known racist and maga," one social media user commented, while another wrote, "Hitler and Stalin announce collab."

However, many of Langley and Wallen's fans swiftly came to their defense and blasted their critics.

"Morgan Wallen is not even MAGA. He's rejected invitations to perform for Trump. He even indicates in an album track that he doesn't support either party lol," one fan wrote.

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"There is No need for explanations for they hear nothing you say and are just blinded by some sort of sickness," one X user replied. "Keep up the good work MW and Ella! I thought both had great music way before their popularity grew."

"They are just sad miserable ppl," another added. "Pretty sad they can’t support Ella on this generational run she’s on."

"Who cares bama girl on top," one fan wrote.

"I’m so sick of people politicizing f---ing everything," another chimed in. "Can we just enjoy a collab between two solid country artists without everyone f---ing crying about it, PLEASE?!"

Other fans predicted that "I Can't Love You Anymore" would become a major hit for the duo.

"I just saw them in concert last night & got to see them sing this in person. This is the biggest male & hottest new female Country artist & all of music actually. This'll be big!" one X user wrote.

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"The biggest male artist of the 2020s and the princess of country!! Cannot wait!!" another commented.

"This is gonna be the ‘I Had Some Help’ of 2026, you can bet on it," another wrote, referring to Morgan's chart-topping 2024 collaboration with Post Malone. "It's gonna be YUUUUGGEEE."

"I love Ella Langley. She deserves success. And Morgan is already there so this new song is prolly gonna top some chart somewhere," one fan added.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Langley and Wallen's representatives for comment.

The backlash comes after Langley's new album "Dandelion" became a massive hit. Released on April 10, "Dandelion" became Langley's first chart-topping album when it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. The album also soared to No. 1 on iTunes almost immediately after its release.

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Meanwhile, "Choosin’ Texas," the lead single from "Dandelion, notched its seventh consecutive week on top of the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated the Hot Country Songs chart for the 20th consecutive week. "Choosin' Texas" is the best-selling song of 2026 so far, with over 525 million global streams.

"Be Her," another song from "Dandelion," joined "Choosin' Texas in the Billboard Hot 100's top ten this week, claiming the No. 8 spot.