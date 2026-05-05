Country music star celebrates birthday with spicy swimsuit photo

Ella Langley made sure her birthday didn't go unnoticed on social media.

The "I Can't Love You Anymore" singer has turned into a legit superstar in the country music world. I hate to brag but I called that years ahead of everyone else.

Welcome to the show. Get a seat on the hype train. Glad to have you here.

Langley has also been on an unreal run recently. She dropped her new album "Dandelion" back in April, and it immediately dominated the country music world.

ELLA LANGLEY CELEBRATES NO. 1 ALBUM LAKESIDE IN A BIKINI AND MIKE VRABEL (SORT OF) APOLOGIZES

Now, the run is continuing with her birthday.

Ella Langley goes viral with birthday post.

Langley turned 27 years old on Sunday, and hopped on Instagram the following day to dump out plenty of viral content celebrating the big day. That included a little swimsuit content for her 3.7 million followers.

The post has more than 864,000 likes as of publication. Those are the exact kinds of numbers fans have come to expect from the "Nicotine" singer.

You can check out her swimsuit shot in the fifth photo in the post below.

Leave it to Langley to spin up her fans and the Ella Fellas (the popular nickname of her male fans) with some birthday content.

Her generational run is clearly not close to coming to an end. She's also currently touring with Morgan Wallen, and providing fans with plenty of awesome moments.

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Are we tired of the winning yet? I don't think so.

Stay tuned for whatever she's cooking up next. I have no doubt it will, per usual, spin the internet up into a frenzy. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.