Mike Tyson Claims He Caught Brad Pitt With His Ex-Wife In Wild Theo Von Interview

Mike Tyson went on Theo Von’s podcast and dusted off one of the most ridiculous celebrity stories from his life resume.

During a wild interview on "This Past Weekend," Von asked the former undisputed baddest man on the planet if any guy had ever stolen one of his girlfriends. At first, Tyson couldn't recall any shenanigans, but Von's team had done its deep research on Iron Mike and knew there was a Brad Pitt connection.

"Oh, that's an interesting story. He didn't steal her from me, but me and my wife were going through a divorce," Mike, 59, remembered. That wife would be Robin Givens. By the end of 1989, Tyson's record was 37-0, but out of the ring, his personal life was spiraling.

Iron Mike told Von that he and Givens were having sex, but also visiting their divorce lawyer to end the marriage. At night, there was sex, the next day they'd be fighting in the papers. "But, one day, I went over to the house (to have sex). She wasn't home. Nobody. And then, driving up the road with the BMW that I bought her and she had some –– I thought it was one of her friends from "Head of the Class" (Givens appeared on the show from 1986 to 1991) –– but it wasn't one of her friends. It was (expletive) Brad Pitt trying to get some head," Tyson recalled.

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Woah, wait just a minute. Brad Pitt? Isn't that a compliment if Pitt is the guy your soon-to-be-ex-wife is rebounding with? Tyson didn't see it that way. Why not?

"He wasn't Brad Pitt yet. I didn't know who the f--k he was," Mike continued with a smile on his face. "He didn't even have a car."

Tyson's right about Pitt in 1989. The American heartthrob was working as an unknown actor. His first featured role came in a horror film, "Cutting Class". It was Pitt's first official movie to land in theaters. Meanwhile, Tyson was one of the most recognized athletes on the planet.

Different versions of the same story have been told by Mike over the years and Givens doesn't dispute that Pitt was in her car when Mike showed up, but she denies being caught in bed with the actor. She also denies Pitt ever begged Tyson not to hit him.

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Life moved on for Tyson. The Givens days are long gone, but the memories remain. Now married to his wife, Kiki, since 2009, Mike found stability. "The biggest gift God could ever give us is a woman. The most precious gift God could ever give us is a woman," he told Von.

"I just love her being a mother. She's an awesome mother, awesome wife, and an all-around beautiful person. I really hit the jackpot."