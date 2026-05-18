Enter the wedding reception as you wish, but doing the worm can cause a G-string exposing wardrobe malfunction

By all means, enter the reception as a member of the wedding party as you wish. I'm not here to ruin anyone's good time. I am going to point out a couple of things to keep in mind.

This goes for any entrance at any time during any part of the wedding. If you want to put something together, just keep in mind that unless it goes south most people aren't going to care.

That goes for attempting a backward worm. What's the best outcome of that? You roll around on the floor for a few seconds and everyone moves on to the next thing.

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What you risk is ruining your bridesmaid dress, or suit for the fellas, and exposing your nude G-string because someone thought making it a backward worm attempt was a good idea.

Here's that scenario playing out.

The worst part of such a wardrobe malfunction, if you can call it that, is that it was absolutely unnecessary. There's no reason to go with the worm, let alone a backward one. That's asking for trouble.

I will, however, give Georgie Ball some credit. There was a point where she knew the dress was finished, but she had already committed to the worm and stuck with it. A weaker bridesmaid may have bailed on the move.

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The 28-year-old powered through. Sure she might have ended up stealing some of the bride's thunder in the process, but everyone learned a valuable lesson that day.

You can and will go viral in your G-string if you chest-bump your brother and split your dress doing a backward worm during your wedding reception entrance. It's not worth it to me, but don't let that stop you from making the attempt. Again, I'm not trying to ruin anyone's good time. If you want to go cheeks out at a wedding, go for it.

"We were having a few drinks pre-ceremony and thought, 'Let's do a cartwheel and go into a worm,'" Ball told News.com.au. "I told my brother I couldn't do the cartwheel because it would break the dress, but I'd do the worm instead."

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She added, "I felt it go as soon as I hinged forward a couple of centimeters, but I thought, 'Well, I'm in it now — the show goes on."

Ball finished the night with multiple safety pins trying to hold the dress together, a shawl tied around her waist, and as the star of a viral video.