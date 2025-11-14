Meghan Trainor blasts body-shamers who ‘attack’ her after 60-pound weight loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Trainor is done staying quiet.

The "All About That Bass" singer said body-shamers are "attacking" her over her dramatic weight loss, even though she says she's the healthiest she’s ever been.

The Grammy winner didn’t hold back in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that her 60-pound weight loss has sparked a surge of online hate.

"I’m literally, for the first time ever after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level, and I’ve never felt better — and I look incredible," Trainor said.

But Trainor said the better she feels, the harsher the commentary has become.

"I feel great, and that’s when people attack me," she continued, noting that the criticism is only getting "louder" and "meaner."

Despite the online noise, Trainor emphasized she’s focused on her well-being.

"I’m taking care of myself," she reiterated. "I have to find a way to not be affected by that."

Trainor said the shift started after she discovered she had a leaky gut, pushing her to cut out gluten and dairy and get serious about strength training.

The pop star is also channeling the backlash into her music.

This week, she dropped a new song, "Still Don’t Care," a pointed message to critics who’ve questioned her body at every size.

In the opening lines, she sings, "You could say what you want, say I’m so hard to like / You could tear me apart, but I sleep well at night."

The track continues with Trainor calling out shifting beauty standards and the expectations placed on her:

"Say I’m doin’ too much, and you’re probably right / That’s the same s--- I’ve heard my whole life / Said I was too thick, then I got way too thin / And I try to stand out, but I wanna fit in."

Fox News Digital reached out to Trainor’s reps for comment.

The pop singer’s comments come after her fitness trainer recently shared new before-and-after photos showcasing her transformation.

Her fitness trainer said the pop singer’s biggest change happened "from the inside out."

"Watching her transform from the inside out has been one of the most meaningful parts of my work," Bella Maher of Malibu Bodies said on Instagram. "She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results. GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they’re certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked."



