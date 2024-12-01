Kacey Musgraves curses at fan who ‘kind of ruined’ concert after grabbing her during Tampa show

Kacey Musgraves had some choice words for a handsy fan at her recent performance.

Video on TikTok went viral of the singer’s Tampa, Florida, concert on Friday, where she walked through the crowd at the Amalie Arena while singing.

Someone can be seen grabbing at her arm, causing the singer to stop in her tracks and swear, "What the f—k?"

Musgraves continued walking to the stage after the incident, adding an additional curse into the microphone as she moved.

In another video shared from her Hollywood, Florida, show the following night, the "Follow Your Arrow" singer addressed the incident.

"Last night, this Tampa b---h," she said, generating laughter at her joke and boos at the person who grabbed her. "Ya’ll, I know, She kind of ruined it. She kind of ruined it for everybody."

"I thought I was gonna have to get real East Texas on her. Take off my earrings," she continued. "Um, well Florida goes hard," she added.

Representatives for Musgraves, who is currently on her Deeper Well World Tour, did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fans came out in support of Musgraves expletive-filled comeback to the person who grabbed her.

"I hate seeing how quick they stole the smile off her face, who does that?" one person wrote.

"Normalize these artists/celebrities defending themselves and watch it stop," another wrote. "[Be]cause when they actually react the ones in the wrong in the eyes of the public is the celebrity."

"She’s better than me cause I’d have them kicked out by security," added a third.

Musgraves is just the latest star who had to tell off fans for getting too aggressive during a concert.

Last month, Zach Bryan stopped his concert at the Tacoma Dome in Washington after someone threw an object on stage, hitting a member of his band.

"Don't throw s--- at concerts, huh?" he told the crowd before walking off to join his bandmate, before adding, "And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get 'em out of here," he said. "If we ever find out who did."