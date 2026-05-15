Jena Sims covers her butt with a bow at the SI Swimsuit party, the NFL saves us from Romo & is Star Wars dead?

We made it. We did it. Another week in the books. The LIBS let us get to another Friday, and another big weekend. We won ... again!

And now, we ride. Middle weekend of May. We're officially at the halfway point of the month. Hard to believe, but this time next week we'll be gearing up for Memorial Day weekend. The (un)official start of summer. Wasn't it just January? Thank goodness it's not anymore. Winter is miserable. Spring is overrated. Summer is the real start of the year. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — the one where Jena Sims wraps herself in a bow as Brooks Koepka attempts to stay in contention at the PGA Championship. He should be in good shape after this!

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Shane Lowry had himself a MORNING in Philly and the NFL did us a major favor this year with the schedule release. You'll see.

Thank you, Goodell!

Grab you a pizza for National Pizza Party Day, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Jena Sims is ready for Brooks to break out

I've got nothing to say about pizza. I know I usually offer up some sort of hot take right around here, but I don't really have one in terms of pizza.

It's delicious. Everyone loves it. A bad slice of pizza is better than 99% of other things in this world. It's like golf. A bad round of golf — and that's most of them — is better than a good day anywhere else.

Personally, my perfect slice includes sausage and banana peppers, but I'm not even going to attempt a Mount Rushmore here. It's too subjective. I will say, the people who use their napkins to soak up the grease before eating it are insane. My wife is one of them, by the way. It's exhausting. We're better than that.

HILARY DUFF'S LATEST INSTAGRAM CONTENT HAS SUBURBAN MILLENNIAL MOMS GASPING, A TENNIS MATCH TURNS NASTY & MEAT

You're already eating PIZZA. What are you trying to accomplish with that move? Soak up a few extra calories? It's like the people who order sweet potato fries instead of regular fries because they're trying to be healthy. A little cutesy for me. Let's act like Americans.

And now, let's start class ... with Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, putting on an absolute CLINIC at the SI Swimsuit launch party!

What a week of #content!

Big week for Sports Illustrated. We gave them a lot of crap for years because they went woke. If we're gonna criticize them, we also have to applaud them when they do something right.

To SI's credit, they seem to be righting the ship. Hilary Duff. Sophie Cunningham. Jena Sims. Olivia Dunne. It's never too late to right a wrong, folks. This is a good lesson for everyone.

Good to see Jena Sims back in the saddle. Also, good to see Brooks Koepka competing again at a major. The win is coming. I can feel it in my bones.

Speaking of, let's get to the best #content from a big week. We'll go ahead and start in Aronimink!

No more Romo slobbering, Star Wars is dead & what's the best time for an NFL game?

Another solid week. The internet never stops. It's a 24/7/365 machine, and you guys delivered once again. Nice work.

Couple thoughts ...

This PGA player who was late to his tee time yesterday is nuts. "It's not my job to be 10 minutes early" is one of the dumber quotes I've ever heard out of a professional, right behind him telling Marty Smith that "one second is hard to define." No, it's not. It's literally the easiest thing in the world to define. Amazing. I'd love to show the actual video of Shane's shank into the water, but the dictators who run the PGA Tour have already removed all the videos from the internet because they are truly insufferable. I've long maintained that Will Ferrell isn't funny. He single-handedly ruined The Office. I called the number on the Chiefs' release video. It's cute. I might be out on release videos, though. This Matt Ryan one did get me, though:

4 NFL TEAMS TO INVEST IN AND SHORT AT THE SPORTSBOOKS AFTER THE 2026 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE RELEASE SHOW

Good stuff.

Speaking of the Falcons, let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a big weekend of shenanigans. First up? Where do we land on this?

As a Dolphins fan, I can assure the NFL that they will regret putting Tua in primetime three times this upcoming season. That will be a disaster.

NFL’S GROSSLY EXPANDED NATIONAL SCHEDULE IS MAKING REDZONE AND SUNDAY TICKET LESS ESSENTIAL

But that's not my point here. What I really want to ask the class is ... what's your ideal starting time for your NFL team?

My Dolphins have no primetime games this season because they will most likely be terrible, but I'm fine with it. In fact, I'm more than fine with it. I prefer it.

For me, the ideal start time is 1 p.m. on Sundays. That's peak NFL football. I want my team playing in the 1 p.m. window every single week. Naturally, the Dolphins start this year with back-to-back 4:25 games, which are just awful.

So that's your homework for the weekend — what's the ideal start time for an NFL game? Let me know!

While we all may differ on that one, here's one thing we can all 100000% agree on:

YES! The NFL finally yanked the obligatory Mahomes/Allen matchup away from CBS and Tony Romo. Thank God. What a blessing.

For years we've been forced to listen to Tony Romo absolutely slobber over these two for three straight hours. It's miserable. It's insufferable.

Not anymore! That's the good news. The bad news?

NO!!!!!! We go from Romo to Collinsworth! What a disaster. Head on a swivel in that booth, Tirico! It's gonna get uncomfortable.

Finally, on the way out ... anyone excited for this new Star Wars movie coming out next week? The early reviews are in, and they are, generally, horrific. I wrote about it this morning if you really wanna get in the weeds.

But, it did get me thinking, did you even know there was a new Star Wars movie coming out? I didn't until about a month ago.

As a '90s kid who grew up during the prequels, the lack of hype around this "movie" is ... depressing.

My God. Those were the days. Remember the old Taco Bell/KFC/Pizza Hut restaurants? Absolute kingdoms of the '90s and early-2000s. And they were always ALL-IN on Star Wars. A new movie was their Super Bowl.

And now? Crickets. Sad.

OK, that's it for today — and this week. Good work, everyone. May is halfway over. June is quickly approaching.

Have a good weekend. Let's keep the momentum up and finish this month strong.

See you Monday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Ideal time for an NFL game? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.