Early reviews for new 'Star Wars' movie are generally horrific, but does anyone even care at this point?

We're one week away from a new "Star Wars" movie hitting the theaters. That's right. For the first time in seven years, an actual Star Wars movie will be at your local AMC, should it still be open and operational.

And here's the thing ... nobody cares. How sad is that? I grew up during a time when the world revolved around the next Star Wars installment. Folks would start lining up outside the theater days in advance. Taco Bell would spend six months running promos and handing out special Qui-Gon Jinn cups. It's all folks could talk about for weeks.

And here we are in 2026 — a full seven years removed from the last Star Wars movie — and nobody cares. Worse yet, the folks who do care about the release of "The Mandalorian & Grogu" aren't painting a great picture ahead of next week's worldwide release.

Let's just say the early reviews are in, and it seems Star Wars fans may want to skip this one.

DISNEY'S FIRST 'STAR WARS' MOVIE IN SEVEN YEARS IS TRACKING TO BE YET ANOTHER MASSIVE DISAPPOINTMENT

Do Star Wars fans even care at this point?

Yikes. It's just brutal. Now, to be fair, there were some positive reviews, and I'm going to get to them in a minute. But, the negatives far outweigh the positives, so we're gonna start with them.

Look, this film has a lot of pressure on it, and a lot of it probably isn't fair. Disney has, for the most part, completely botched Star Wars. The sequel trilogy was an unmitigated disaster. Most of the miniseries outside of a few have bombed.

Streaming numbers released by Nielsen last week showed fans are still watching the franchise, but only the originals and the prequels. Disney did hit a home run with "Andor," but that's about it.

So, yes, this movie about the silly baby Yoda creature has a lot riding on it. If it hits, perhaps Disney will have some real momentum for the first time since taking over the franchise. If it bombs, they're going to further alienate the fanbase.

Sadly, it looks — and feels — like a bomb. Again, there's just no juice for this movie. Even with the sequels, for as bad as they were, there was still juice.

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Do fans really care about the "The Mandalorian & Grogu?" I just don't think they do. This is the first Star Wars movie in SEVEN years, and nobody is talking about it. That's a major problem for Disney. Execs should be sweating right now. Lord knows I would be.

Now, as I said, there were some positive reviews from the early screenings. Fair is fair:

See? It's not all bad! Who knows? Perhaps when the fans get to see it, they'll disagree with the reviewers. Frankly, that happens all the time. Film snobs are the worst.

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But here's the real issue ... I'm not sure it'll even matter, because I'm not sure the "fans" are even showing up for this one.

And it's a shame.