Jennifer Lopez's dress holds on for dear life at her Netflix event, Trump powers through some wine & Kay Adams

Over the hump and safely into the back half of the week. Whew. We made it. Now, we're just gutting it out for 24(ish) more hours, and we're off to the (weekend) races.

And hey! We've even got a full day of NFL schedule leaks to bide the time! My favorite tradition every season is happening right now. Right this very second, actually.

It's when the NFL teases its grand 2026 schedule reveal at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN, only for the entire thing to be leaked throughout the day by beat writers. So, naturally, by the time we actually get to the telecast, it's moot because we already know the whole thing.

The best. Happens every year, like clockwork. I used to love this date on the calendar, but my Dolphins are going to most likely be horrific this season, so I'm not expecting much. I do love a good 1 p.m. kickoff, though, and they will undoubtedly be getting plenty of those, so not all is lost.

PAIGE SPIRANAC AND HER MOM STUN THE INTERNET, LANE KIFFIN'S INCREDIBLE SHOT AT OLE MISS & THE NFL DID IT AGAIN

Anyway, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps — the one where Jennifer Lopez lets it rip during a Netflix event promoting her new rom-com coming out in a couple of weeks. Can't wait!

What else? I've got Eric Church delivering just an all-time college address, Charles Barkley yelling at America for being anti-gay, and Bryson DeChambeau had himself a MORNING at Aronimink. What's happened to this guy? Goodness.

OK, grab you a glass of wine with the president, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Jennifer Lopez has a new movie coming out for those interested

It's always wild to me when I remember that Trump doesn't drink. It's one of those random factoids you easily forget, but then you're always equally stunned when you remember.

I couldn't imagine doing his job and not drinking. Goodness, does that sound horrible. Dealing with #THEMOB every single day, and not going home at night and pouring a nightcap (hey!) sounds almost impossible to me.

You can tell he's never indulged, either, just by watching that clip. Look at his face after he takes the sip. Pure disgust. He nearly spits it back out.

It took every single ounce of power for him to keep it down. Watch it again, slowly. I've been there. I've felt that. Your body wants nothing to do with what you just gave it, but you have to keep it down. It's a battle, and it's not one you always win.

But Trump won this one, and it took guts. The China trip is off to a good start! No idea what he's doing there, but I'm putting this one in the win column.

OK, let's get this class started by checking in with Jennifer Lopez as she promotes her new Netflix movie that none of you will watch, "Office Romance."

Eric Church delivered a humdinger at UNC

Looks like J-Lo still has it at 56, not that there was ever really a doubt. Obviously, her co-star you're looking at there is Brett Goldstein, who played Roy Kent in "Ted Lasso." For some really in-the-weeds fans out there, he also played an important role on "Shrinking," which is the best show on TV at the moment.

Anyway, these two have a new Netflix rom-com coming out with a totally original plot:

Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a new sexy lawyer begins working for her, that policy becomes very tested.

Can't wait!

OK, let's cut the cord and head on over to Chapel Hill, where Eric Church delivered the best commencement speech I've ever seen last weekend.

I don't usually get sappy and serious around here — this might be the first time — but this is worth a few minutes later on when the kids are finally in bed and you're scrolling during King of Queens reruns:

PGA madness, MLB madness & Kay is ready for the schedule release!

Whoaaaaaaaa Nellie! What a speech. It's not often I stop and watch something for 18 minutes anymore. Does anyone? But I watched the whole damn thing this morning. And then I watched it again.

You don't get college speeches like this much anymore. This is probably considered a throwback by today's standards, especially on a college campus.

Those places can be cesspools. I don't need to explain why, because you all already know. It's probably why these 10(ish) minutes from Eric Church are so refreshing.

Church talked about faith, which, again, is a slippery slope in 2026 — especially on a college campus. The libs must've been FUMING watching this.

Faith? Family? Morals? I'm sure they'll all hit on these topics at the next DNC this summer!

OK, let's rapid-fire this Thursday class into a big Thursday night. First up? Let's tee it up!

What a start to the tourney! Bryson is all over the map. We've got guys missing tee times. Guys hooking drives into the next county. Jason Day doing Jason Day things. What a sport.

It's almost as good as baseball! After last night, though, I think MLB still comes out on top ... barely:

Goodness gracious. Just incredible. I've never seen that happen to a first baseman. Hell, I've never seen it happen to a fielder, period. Only the Mets.

Baseball season is starting to heat up, boys and girls. Dog days of summer are just around the corner. Strap in. We're in for a big one.

Until, of course, the NFL returns. Remember a few minutes ago when I told you about all the leaks today? Well ...

We've already got all of Week 1, all of Thanksgiving week, and all of Christmas. And the "release show" isn't for another six hours at the time of this writing.

Again, a tradition unlike any other.

PS: Why does the NFL feel like we need to see a Super Bowl rematch again? That was one of the worst Super Bowls in recent memory! Why do we need it AGAIN to start the new season? I don't get it.

OK, that's it for today. Good Thursday class, everyone. Here's Kay Adams gearing up for the schedule release to take us into a big night.

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OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did Eric Church nail it? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.