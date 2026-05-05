Memorial Day sales guide: When deals start and where to save the most

Memorial Day is less than three weeks away, and the holiday is known for introducing some of the year's best sales. From big-ticket buys like mattresses and grills to everyday essentials like undergarments, tools and sneakers, the deals span nearly every category.

Even before the holiday weekend kicks off, retailers are already rolling out discounts on best-sellers from brands like Skechers, Saatva, DeWalt and Levi's. Before the holiday approaches, here's what you need to know about Memorial Day sales — and the best deals you can shop right now.

When do Memorial Day deals begin?

Memorial Day falls on May 25 this year, but as in previous years, many brands have already started rolling out deals. Most retailers use the holiday to discount popular products, with early sales launching days or even weeks before the long weekend.

These FOX reader-favorite brands are among the retailers offering early Memorial Day deals:

Amazon: Amazon's deals section updates daily with sales on tech, home products and more.

Cozy Earth: Shop last-chance items, from towels to pajamas, up to 60% off.

Wayfair: Score steep markdowns on patio furniture and garden essentials.

Best Buy: Find last-minute deals on headphones, laptops and other tech.

Lowe’s: Save up to 35% on appliances, with more deals to come for Memorial Day.

Nolah: Discover mattresses and other sleep necessities on sale up to 35% off.

Early Memorial Day deals worth shopping now

Memorial Day is still weeks away, but these deals are already live.

Original price: $239

Save $90 on DeWalt's drill and driver set, which includes two batteries for backup. Built-in LED lights on both tools help brighten dark workspaces, while the ergonomic handles provide a secure grip during longer projects.

READ MORE: Early Memorial Day TV deals: Up to 53% off Samsung, Roku, Sony and more

Original price: $54.95

Stock up on Levi's 405 shorts while they’re priced under $35. The classic fit hits just above the knee with a roomier fit through the thigh. Multiple sizes and five color options make it easy to mix and match with your existing wardrobe.

Original price: $2,179

Save more than $300 on Saatva's popular Classic mattress, which combines a Euro pillow top with a dual-coil design. The construction offers a balance of support and cushioning for a more comfortable sleep.

Original price: $699

Take $100 off the Weber Spirit E-35 grill, which features a three-burner cooking system in a sleek, Lowe's-exclusive matte black finish. With the included crafted grates and frame kit, you can expand its functionality into a pizza oven, Dutch oven or wok setup with compatible attachments.

READ MORE: Cookout season is here: These are the best grills to buy before Memorial Day

Original price: $92

Get a great deal on Skechers contour foam slip-ins, designed for easy, hands-free wear. Just step in for a cushioned, foam-filled feel that helps reduce foot fatigue. When they need a refresh, you can toss them in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

READ MORE: Top Skechers sneaker deals on Amazon — starting at just $39

Original price: $12.96

More than 10,000 shoppers bought this wall charger on Amazon last month, thanks to its mix of AC outlets, USB ports and built-in safety features. The integrated surge protector helps shield your devices from sudden power spikes, even when all nine ports are in use.

Original price: $226

Upgrade your towels with this set from Cozy Earth while it's marked down by $60. Each set includes two large towels, hand towels and four washcloths made of cotton and bamboo.

Original price: $39.99

This stretchy, wireless sports bra offers all-day comfort and freedom of movement. Removable padding lets you customize the fit, and it's currently available for just $9. If you're looking to stock up, you can save even more by snagging a three-pack for $20.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $1,499

Grab this compact Jackery Explorer 2000 while it’s discounted by $600. The lightweight power station works well as a backup for your refrigerator or other essential appliances, and it's easy to move around the house. It can power up to six devices at once and recharges in just under two hours, offering reliable power when you need it most.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.