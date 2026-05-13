If this hasn't been said before, it should've been — you can't hide in the bushes at a bachelorette pool party

It should go without saying that showing up to a bachelorette party uninvited isn't a polite move. This is time allocated for friends to come together for a proper send-off for the bride-to-be.

There's often a guest list and a budget and if you're not on the list you can’t just show up, especially if you don’t even know anyone. That's not going to be well-received under most circumstances.

It should also go without saying that hiding in the bushes with your pants down as those who were invited to party in the pool at an Airbnb they've rented for the occasion isn't polite either.

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It's rude and, more importantly, it's criminal.

An uninvited creep who was spotted in the bushes near a West Palm Beach, Florida Airbnb on Sunday afternoon is now facing charges of voyeurism and exposure of sexual organs, 12 News reports.

Noel Roblero Mazariegos, 51, was arrested by officers from the West Palm Beach Police Department and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail after reports of a prowler and peeping Tom.

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He allegedly was hiding behind bushes watching women at a pool during a bachelorette party with his pants down. One of the women told police that when she approached him and asked him to leave, he responded by exposing himself again.

This guy clearly doesn’t understand any of the rules we live by in order to have a relatively civil society. He shows up uninvited, hides in the bushes and won't stop exposing himself.

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As if it was even a question, the women who had their bachelorette pool party ruined by the man in the bushes reportedly told investigators they wanted to press charges.

Police found Mazariegos, who fit the description of the lunatic hiding in the bushes, nearby, according to the probable cause affidavit.