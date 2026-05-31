Cavinder Twins talk boob jobs and add a bikini 'triplet' during Miami Swim Week events

Haley and Hanna Cavinder returned to Miami this weekend for some of the Swim Week events taking place there. Is there a better place for the former college basketball players turned influencers to discuss their matching boob jobs?

I can’t think of any and apparently neither can the Cavinder Twins . So when People came to them during the Sports Illustrated Swim Beach Club Party on Friday with boob-job-related questions, they had answers for the outlet.

They were open about the procedures when they decided to go under the knife last summer and that was by design. They’re trying to put out positivity through their additions in hopes that they get positivity in return. Boob jobs with a purpose, if you will.

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"I would just say, whatever you spread will always come back to [you], whether it's body positivity, anything in life," Hanna said, before adding, "If you're happy with yourself, what else matters?"

And you thought the Cavinder Twins were just after larger boobs. Nonsense. That’s only part of the journey the 25-year-old sisters went on. The process drove home for them that they enjoy experiencing things together.

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"Going through a recovery from a boob job with my twin makes me want to go through a pregnancy with her, too, because we keep each other company," Haley said.

"Everyone's like, ‘You always do everything together,' and I'm like, ‘No s---, I guarantee you would too.' I was in the womb with her."

Their return to Miami Swim Week wasn’t all boob talk and parties. The sisters were there to be a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show too. A chance to hang out with other influencers, models and WAGs at the top of their game.

It was during this that they added a bikini "triplet" to the mix. The Cavinders announced on TikTok before hitting the runway, as people do nowadays, that a bikini-clad Jena Sims was now their third wheel. An honor, I'm sure.

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The Cavinder Twins have all their Miami Swim Week bases covered here. They're spreading positivity, they're making content backstage and they're leaving it all out on the runway. You can't ask for much more than that.