Illegal immigrant accused of peeping on girl as 4 other criminal immigrants caught living with suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio authorities have arrested and charged an illegal immigrant from Mexico after he allegedly peeped on a 13-year-old girl in Hamilton.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office on June 11 received a report that Jose Juarez Vilches, 38, "had been observed looking through a window at a 13-year-old female while making sexual gestures," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

"It was further reported Vilches requested the juvenile share social media access to send sexually explicit videos," the sheriff's office said.

Officials began investigating the incident and, with assistance from ICE, served warrants Tuesday for criminal trespass and voyeurism at a location on S. 13th Street in Hamilton, a northwest suburb of Cincinnati, police said.

TRUMP'S DHS SAYS BIDEN RELEASED 'BARBARIC' ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT NOW ACCUSED OF HEINOUS CRIME

There, they located Vilches, who "attempted to flee but was taken into custody shortly thereafter," the sheriff's office said.

While arresting the suspect, officials located four other individuals at the residence, whom ICE detained because they were residing in the United States illegally, police said. Those individuals were transported to the Butler County Jail, where they are being held on ICE detainers.

LOCAL CHARGES DROPPED AS FEDS TARGET VENEZUELAN ACCUSED OF POSING AS TEEN AT OHIO HIGH SCHOOL

Vilches is facing additional charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

"For more than two decades, I have been a steadfast advocate for secure borders and strong immigration enforcement. The time for debate has passed — the time to act is now," Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a Wednesday statement.

ICE NABS ILLEGAL MIGRANT AFTER BLUE CITY COURT DROPS HOME INVASION, CHILD ABDUCTION CHARGES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two weeks ago in Butler County, an illegal immigrant previously deported eight times pleaded guilty to the 2024 murder of a man found on S. 13th Street in Hamilton — the same location where the five illegal subjects were arrested on Tuesday.